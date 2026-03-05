NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup unfolds, homes across the country shift into match mode. Living rooms carry the intensity of every over, kitchens stay active between timeouts, and outdoor spaces become extensions of the on ground celebrations. Recognising how closely these moments are tied to the spaces we live in, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) is strengthening its ongoing 'Every Space Bright & Right with Crompton Lights' campaign through a strategic collaboration with former India cricketer, World Cup champion, IPL batting coach, mentor and one of India's leading commentators, Dinesh Karthik.

Also Read | 'Bro's Da Real Missile': Netizens Swoon Over 'Handsome' Student Returning From Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis, His Instagram Followers Multiply (Watch Viral Video).

The association comes alive through a digital film and a series of contextual Instagram reels rolled out during the tournament. Developed in collaboration with Aflog's creative studio and supported by AI-driven visual storytelling, the campaign draws a parallel between the evolution of the game and the evolution of how homes are lit today. At its core lies a clear message -- lighting should do more than brighten a room. It should brighten the moment.

Dinesh Karthik is one of the most respected voices in cricket today, known for his composure and sharp match awareness. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he shares a deep connect with audiences across South India, where cricket is passionately followed. His instinct for making the right call aligns naturally with Crompton's 'Bright & Right' philosophy -- choosing lighting that fits the purpose of each space and moment.

Also Read | Downdetector, Speedtest Sold to IT Service-Provider Accenture in Major USD 1.2 Billion Tech Deal.

Through the Instagram reel series, released around key match days, Dinesh Karthik shares insights from the tournament while drawing natural parallels to his bright & right spaces at home. Just as a well-timed move can influence momentum on the field, the right lighting can elevate the experience of a space -- bringing focus to a living room, clarity to a kitchen, or warmth to an outdoor gathering. The series of sub-films feature Dinesh Karthik announcing the "Crompton Player of the Game" after every Indian match during the tournament. The initiative celebrates standout performances on the field while reinforcing Crompton Lighting's association with moments that truly light up the game.

Speaking about the campaign, Tanmay Prusty, Chief Marketing Officer - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, we believe lighting plays a defining role in shaping how people experience their homes. With 'Every Space Bright & Right', we are encouraging consumers to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and think more deliberately about how each space is lit. Dinesh embodies that mindset naturally. He is known for his clarity of thought, composure under pressure, and ability to make the right call at the right moment. A connoisseur of good design and a seeker of authentic partnerships, Dinesh Karthik brings both taste and thoughtful curation to this collaboration. His strong connect across South India, especially during a cricketing event of this scale, makes him an authentic voice for this campaign. Together, we are bringing a simple but important idea into everyday conversations -- that the right light can meaningfully enhance how a space feels."

Speaking about this collaboration, Dinesh Karthik said, "In cricket, the difference often lies in small decisions made at the right time. That mindset applies at home too. Lighting plays a bigger role than we realise -- it can change the energy of a room instantly. Whether you're watching a match, spending time with family, or relaxing at home in the evening, the right light makes that experience better. That's what I found compelling about this campaign."

Shot at his home, this collaboration culminates in a digital film that captures this evolution. The film opens with Dinesh Karthik reflecting on how the game has evolved over the years from being part of India's historic win at the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007 to the fast, high-intensity format fans enjoy today. He recalls returning home after that tournament and realising that the lighting in his space didn't quite match the energy and excitement of the game. That realisation led him to rethink the way his home was lit, eventually turning to Crompton lighting to create the right ambience. As he walks through his home, each space reflects a different rhythm of the day - warm lighting elevates the match-viewing experience, crisp illumination enhances kitchen clarity, and thoughtfully placed outdoor lights create a relaxed evening ambience. The message comes together simply: as the game evolves, so should the way we light our homes.

With this next phase of 'Every Space Bright & Right', Crompton reinforces its leadership in lighting - offering solutions designed not just to illuminate homes, but to enhance how modern India lives in them.

Link to the Social Media Video - www.instagram.com/reel/DVfWzPJkiHy

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops--representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)