NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a market leader in the category of fans & residential pumps & a brand synonymous with driving energy efficiency across its functions, has been honored with the 23rd Greentech Environment Award 2023 for its Ahmednagar and Bethora plants in Maharashtra and Goa respectively. This award further recognizes Crompton's outstanding contributions and commitment to incorporating environmentally conscious, sustainable, and innovative practices across its operations.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

The prestigious award ceremony, held on November 23rd and 24th, 2023, in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, recognized Crompton's achievement in two distinct categories - Fans and Pumps for its ongoing efforts in environmental excellence. The award was presented by Sri N. Sridhar (IAS), Former Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha, Govt. of India and Dr. Ilyas Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Sonamarg Development Authority.

The Greentech Environment Awards organized by the Greentech Foundation, for the last 23 years, recognizes the exceptional efforts of individuals, teams, units, and organizations dedicated to advancing environmental protection. It acknowledges their innovative and responsible initiatives, aimed at fostering changes that benefit the environment where we live and work. The nominations followed an intensive process that included an evaluation by eminent personalities and experts serving as jury members, representing both the academic and industry sectors.

Also Read | RLD Faces Internal Crisis as Three Key Leaders Resign from Party in Uttar Pradesh, Allege Community Neglect.

Commenting on this achievement, Pravin Saraf, Vice President - Manufacturing, Quality & SCM Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "At Crompton, prioritizing sustainable and energy-efficient operations has been our core focus through the years. This achievement stands as a testament to our team's collective commitment in safeguarding the ecosystem, implementing sustainable practices, and relentlessly striving for environmental excellence. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to every Crompton employee for their invaluable contributions, ideas, and dedication that drove us towards this significant achievement. Our gratitude also extends to the Greentech Foundation for recognizing our efforts and serving as a catalyst for us to do more. It is through this collaboration and shared vision that we continue to make meaningful strides towards a greener and more sustainable future."

Crompton continually pioneers innovative environmental practices across its manufacturing facilities, incorporating a diverse range of initiatives. From promoting energy efficiency, waste management, and water conservation to implementing emissions reduction, sustainable packaging, Environmental Management Systems (EMS), and fostering employee engagement and training - the company is committed to minimizing environmental impact. These efforts have significantly reduced the company's environmental footprint and conserved resources, thereby paving the way for a more eco-conscious tomorrow.

With a brand legacy of 80+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power - one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)