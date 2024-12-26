NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 26: CurveAi, a pioneering generative AI startup based in Gurugram, has announced the launch of DealSpy, India's first AI shopping agent suite designed to enhance the online shopping experience. This innovative AI agent framework is set to transform how consumers navigate the digital marketplace by scouting the best deals, prices, and offers across multiple online platforms through a suite of WhatsApp bot, Chrome extension, and web store.

DealSpy empowers users to compare prices across different e-commerce websites, view deal histories, and receive price predictions for their selected products, all in one convenient interface. "DealSpy is your personal AI-enabled shopping assistant that spots the smartest deals for you in real time, powered by AI agents-saving you money, time, and the drudgery of visiting multiple marketplaces," stated Amiit Deep Kumarr, Founder and CEO of CurveAi. He further added, "As the e-commerce market in India continues to grow at over 21% CAGR and is expected to reach USD 300 billion, the demand for AI agents that personalize shopping experiences has never been greater."

Key Features of DealSpy:

* Comprehensive Deal Scouting: Automatically finds the best prices and offers across various online marketplaces.

* Price Comparison and History: Users can easily compare current prices and track price changes over time.

* Multiple Platforms: Enjoy seamless services either at the DealSpy Store, via WhatsApp Bot, or through the DealSpy Chrome extension.

* Price Prediction: Provides insights on when prices are likely to drop or rise, helping users make informed purchasing decisions.

DealSpy supports shopping across categories such as phones, laptops, and watches. Future releases will include a mobile application with enhanced features for an improved shopping experience across additional categories. DealSpy will also raise more capital in the coming months to expand its engineering team and AI capabilities.

Kschitiz Mathur, Co-founder and CDO of CurveAi, emphasized the platform's potential for vendors as well, "DealSpy not only benefits consumers but also serves as a valuable tool for vendors by providing AI insights that can enhance product placement strategies." He added that CurveAi is actively developing multiple AI agents that will work together to further personalize the shopping experience.

Since its inception in August 2024, CurveAi has focused on building a robust network of AI agents aimed at solving complex business challenges and quickly launched DealSpy. The company secured pre-seed funding from a leading Swiss family office fund led by Israr Ali Khan, which will continue backing them in all future fundraising activities. Israr expressed confidence in CurveAi's potential, "We believe in the talent of the CurveAi founding team and are excited to support their journey in all future fundraising plans towards becoming a leading AI company on the global stage with their speed of execution as the catalyst of their operations."

In photo (L) Amiit Deep Kumarr and (R) Kschitiz Mathur.

For more information about DealSpy or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.dealspy.ai. .

