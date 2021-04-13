Alpharetta (Georgia) [India], April 13 (ANI/Digpu): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber intelligence company that empowers organizations with Darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that cybersecurity veteran Maxim Mitrokhin, ex-MD for Kaspersky Lab APAC and former GM - APAC for Acronis Asia Pte Ltd. will be joining Cyble as the Regional Sales Director (SEA, GRC, Korea and Japan) & Channel - APAC. Maxim's addition to Cyble's leadership team is a critical step in reinforcing Cyble's sales blueprint and growth strategies in APAC.

Maxim is a senior executive with over 22 years of experience, 15 years of which have been dedicated to developing cybersecurity and data protection businesses in the Asia Pacific. In addition to being Acronis' GM for Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, Maxim was also the VP Operations - APAC and MD - APAC for Kaspersky Lab responsible for boosting APAC sales.

As a senior leader in Cyble, Maxim will spearhead our sales, marketing, and channel strategy in the Asia Pacific. He will use his sales leadership not only to strengthen existing regions and identify new market opportunities but also to build long-term relationships with clients.

According to Mandar Patil, VP - International Market and Customer Success at Cyble, "Maxim is a visionary sales leader, and I am excited about working with him. Being responsible for the APAC region has given Maxim a comprehensive understanding of the cybersecurity threat landscape in all major APAC markets, including Greater China, Korea, and Japan, etc. Cyble has witnessed record growth in 2020 through engagement with our partners, and we're excited to have Maxim join the team and drive our channel program into the future. Maxim will engage new partners, alliances, and sales channels to help build the momentum for Cyble in a growing market."

Commenting on his appointment, Maxim said, "I am both excited and proud to be joining the leadership team at Cyble. It has already proven itself as one of the most innovative and respected threat intelligence companies. I look forward to establishing a 'win-win-win' partner ecosystem where Cyble continues to deliver proactive and targeted threat intelligence solutions, partners can increase their profitability as well as differentiation, and customers remain secure."

"With an impressive track record in sales at previously held positions, Maxim's appointment as the Regional Sales Director at Cyble is an integral part of our overall growth strategy by bolstering our customer engagement. I look forward to working closely with Maxim as he takes our values and services to the next level," says Beenu Arora, CEO, and Founder of Cyble.

