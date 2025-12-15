PRNewswire

Cupertino (California) [US], December 15: Cyble, a global leader in AI-native cybersecurity and threat intelligence, today announced its recognition in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports, earning the prestigious 'Users Love Us' badge along with 18 category wins across threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and attack surface management.

The 'Users Love Us' badge is awarded exclusively to vendors with consistently high customer ratings and verified user reviews, underscoring strong customer trust and real-world product impact. Cyble surpassed the required review threshold with a 4.0+ star average, reflecting sustained customer satisfaction across regions and use cases.

Strong Leadership Across Core Cybersecurity Categories

Cyble's performance in the G2 Winter 2026 rankings highlights its depth and breadth across critical security domains:

Threat Intelligence: Multiple recognitions including Regional Leader and Easiest to Use across Asia Pacific and India

Dark Web Monitoring: Category and regional leadership positions across Asia Pacific and India

Brand Intelligence: Leader and Regional Leader distinctions across Asia and APAC

Attack Surface Management: High Performer recognition in the Enterprise segment

Web Security & System Security: Leader positions in both categories

These recognitions are driven entirely by verified customer feedback, reinforcing Cyble's position as a trusted partner for enterprises and government organizations managing complex threat landscapes.

"This recognition reflects the confidence our customers place in Cyble to deliver intelligence that actually drives decisions," said Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble. "The 'Users Love Us' badge is especially meaningful because it comes directly from practitioners who rely on our platforms daily to identify, investigate, and mitigate threats at scale."

AI-Native Platforms Built for Real-World Security

Cyble's growing momentum is fueled by its AI-first approach to cybersecurity. Its flagship platforms -- Cyble Vision, Cyble Hawk, Blaze AI, Odin, and Titan -- deliver real-time threat intelligence, automated investigations, and continuous risk visibility across digital, cyber, and physical threat vectors.

By processing over 50TB of threat data daily, Cyble enables security teams to move beyond alerts and toward faster, intelligence-led action.

Founded as an AI-first cybersecurity company, Cyble provides real-time threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and predictive cyber defense solutions to enterprises and governments worldwide. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and public sector agencies, Cyble is committed to making the digital world safer through intelligent, autonomous cybersecurity.

