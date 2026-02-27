Cygnet.One Acquires Majority Stake in Connectivity IT Services to Strengthen Managed IT Capabilities

New Delhi [India], February 27: Cygnet.One today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Connectivity IT Services, a specialized Managed IT Services firm known for its expertise in infrastructure management, value-added product distribution, and 24x7 ATS services.

The move adds immediate operational depth to Cygnet.One's Managed IT Services portfolio. Connectivity IT Services brings strong technical teams, long-standing global client relationships, and implementation partnerships with leading technology providers including Juniper, Check Point, and Cisco.

Connectivity IT Services currently supports marquee global enterprises. Its round-the-clock ATS services and infrastructure management capabilities strengthen Cygnet.One's ability to support mission-critical environments across geographies.

This acquisition comes at a time when enterprises are looking for partners who can manage complexity across cloud, network, security, and infrastructure operations without fragmentation. Connectivity IT Services adds hands-on execution strength to Cygnet.One's growing cloud and infrastructure operations practice.

Keval Hutheesing, CEO of Cygnet.One, said:

"This acquisition is not just about scale. It is about capability depth and delivering greater value to our clients. Connectivity IT Services brings strong infrastructure expertise and a culture of operational excellence that aligns closely with ours. This is another strong step toward becoming a more full-stack, future-ready technology partner."

Connectivity IT Services has built its reputation on responsive service models and strong implementation capabilities across enterprise networking and security environments. Its valuable partnerships position it well to support complex, multi-vendor ecosystems. That experience now becomes part of Cygnet.One's broader technology services portfolio.

For Cygnet.One, the integration expands its Managed IT Services offering across:

- Infrastructure management

- 24x7 ATS and monitoring services

- Cloud and hybrid environment support

- Enterprise networking and security implementation

The combined capabilities allow Cygnet.One to support clients from advisory and modernization programs through to ongoing operations and managed services. It also expands the company's global client footprint and strengthens its presence in infrastructure-led engagements.

The acquisition reflects Cygnet.One's continued investment in building strong, execution-focused service lines that support long-term client partnerships. With demand rising for integrated cloud and infrastructure operations support, the combined entity is positioned to address enterprise requirements with greater technical depth and operational scale.

About Cygnet.One

Cygnet.One is a global technology company delivering digital engineering, cloud, data, AI, quality engineering, enterprise modernization services and managed IT services. With a focus on practical execution and long-term value creation, Cygnet.One partners with organizations to modernize systems, optimize operations, and drive measurable business outcomes.

About Connectivity IT Services

Connectivity IT Services is a Managed IT Services firm specializing in infrastructure management, value-added product distribution, and 24x7 ATS services. The company supports global enterprises across networking, security, and infrastructure environments and maintains strong partnerships with leading technology providers.

