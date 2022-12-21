Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Amagi Media Labs Private Limited ("Amagi Media") and its Promoters in relation to investment by General Atlantic in the Series F fundraising of Amagi Media.

The transaction involved primary share subscription, and secondary purchases; and transaction value of approximately USD 100 million.

The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Amagi Media and its Promoters on the transaction.

The transaction team was led by Trayosha Darapuneni, Partner; with support from Vaishali Vinod, Senior Associate; and Medha Kagali, Associate.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included BSR & Company (acted as tax advisor for Amagi Media); Premji Invest (existing investor); Accel India VI Mauritius Limited and Accel Growth Holdings VI Mauritius Limited (existing investor); Avataar Holdings and Avataar Venture Partners I (existing investor); Bharucha & Partners (acted as legal counsel for General Atlantic) and KMPG (acted as tax counsel for General Atlantic).

The transaction was signed on 19th October 2022; and closed on 10th November 2022.

