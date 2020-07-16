Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

As part of the transaction, RP-SG Group acquired 51% stake in Editorji.

Also Read | National Lollipop Day 2020 (US): Quick Step-by-Step Recipe to Make Colourful Candies at Home (Watch Video).

Editorji operates an AI-powered news application. Bharti Airtel and HT Media are the existing investors in Editorji.

The General Corporate team of CAM advised on review, finalization, and negotiation of transaction documents.

Also Read | Barcelona Announces 20-Member Squad For La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Osasuna, Antoine Greizmann Out, Frankie de Jong In.

The transaction team was led by Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head - Mergers & Acquisitions; Mukul Sharma, Partner; and Megha Bhargava, Partner; with support from Ishita Khandelwal, Principal Associate; Akshay Pathak, Senior Associate; and Darshna Vyas, Associate.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)