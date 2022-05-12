Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs), Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited in relation to the INR 1581 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Rainbow Children's Medicare Limited (Rainbow Medicare) Rainbow Medicare is a leading multi-specialty paediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain in India, operating 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities. It is the first such company to list in India, and the IPO was subscribed over 12 times.

The of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner (Head - Capital Markets); Abhinav Kumar, Partner; with support from Anuj Pethia, Consultant; Kinjal Shah, Senior Associate; Vibham Raman, Associate; Tanushri More, Associate.

The Rainbow Medicare IPO comprised of an offer of 29,178,021 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, for a cash price of Rs 542 per equity share. The Offer also included fresh issue of 5,177,121 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 2,800 million; and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 24,000,900 equity shares aggregating to 13,008.49 million by Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla, Dr Adarsh Kancharla, British International Investment plc (formerly known as CDC Group plc), CDC India Opportunities Limited and Padma Kancharla. The Offer also included an employee reservation of 300,000 equity shares.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Sidley Austin LLP (Acted as International legal counsel to BRLMs.

The Transaction was signed on December 24, 2021 and was closed on May 10, 2022.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted adviser to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies. The Firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, and also in Singapore.

Recently, the Firm received "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. In 2021, the Firm received "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards.

