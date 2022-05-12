Tirupati, May 12: In another horrific incident of crime, a minor dalit girl was allegedly raped by a group of around 10 unidentified persons for months until she got pregnant in Proddatur.

The girl used to live with her father at Islampuram locality, reported TOI.

While the minor girl used to seek alms to support her family and often used to take shelter at a nearby mosque, her father used to beg at a temple in the neighbourhood. Russian Minor Rape Case: Goa Police To Seek Criminal Record of Accused From Karnataka

A youngster identified as Chembu, who used to live with his relatives and used to work at a decoration shop, was the one who first trapped the minor girl and raped her along with his friend.

Later, the girl was raped by Chembu's other friends and this went on for several months. Telangana Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Rapes, Beats Woman to Death Before Having Sex With Corpse; Arrested

The girl's trauma was exposed only after she got pregnant recently.

After the locals informed the Proddatur rural police about the crime, a Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi (Women police designated by a recent government order) came to enquire into the incident.

When the Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi identified as Malleswari interacted with the girl on May 4, the minor girl share her ordeal with her.

When Malleswari, who recorded the girl's statement on her mobile phone, showed the same to circle inspector, the girl was shifted to a shelter home run by an NGO near Mylavaram on May 8.

The Proddatur rural police did not register a case immediately.

While no case was reportedly registered immediately after receiving the statement of the victim, there was some swift action from the police department, after the incident was reported in some section of the local media.

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan denied that there was any lapse or lack of swift response from the police department.

He said a case was registered on Wednesday and that the girl was hospitalized for medical examination and care.

"We have already taken four accused into custody. It is not true that the police did not act on the incident. The minor girl was raped by two accused about six months back. She was later raped by two other accused about four months ago. We have ordered a full fledged enquiry into the incident and additional SP Pujitha has been appointed as the investigating officer," KKN Anburajan added.

