Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, India's Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony, has officially announced the Top 10 Short Films for the 2025 edition, marking yet another milestone in its journey of honouring cinematic brilliance and cultural narratives.

Selected from thousands of entries worldwide, these 10 exceptional films represent the highest standards of independent cinema, carrying forward the legacy of Indian cinema's founding father, Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, while celebrating innovation, diversity and storytelling that transcends borders.

DPIFF 2025's Top 10 Finalists share their thoughts on this recognition, their filmmaking journey, and what this prestigious selection means to them.

1. AVAR - THE INSEPARABLES:

"Being shortlisted among the Top 10 at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is an honour that reaffirms why I chose cinema -- to move hearts and spark thought. This project, nurtured over five years, is my first work, and such recognition fills me with gratitude. I thank my team, whose passion turned vision into reality, and my family and well-wishers for their faith. This milestone inspires me to dream bigger and create stories that endure." -- Bipin Ramachandran

2. BREAK THE SILENCE:

"Being selected among the Top 10 Short Films at DPIFF 2025 is an honour that fuels my passion for storytelling. Cinema has always been my way of connecting emotions with visuals, and this recognition reaffirms its power to spark meaningful conversations. Every frame of Break the Silence carries a piece of my soul, and I dedicate this milestone to my producer, team, mentors, and everyone who believed in our vision." -- Team Break The Silence

3. DESTINY:

"I am truly humbled and grateful to see Destiny among the Top 10 films at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025. This story was born from a deeply emotional space, exploring how tragedy can alter lives in painful yet transformative ways. A piece of my heart lives in this film, and having it recognized on such a prestigious stage reaffirms why I chose cinema -- to touch lives and reflect our shared human journey." -- Vishakha Bhardwaj

4. DREAMING VINCENT:

"Dreaming Vincent was both a challenge and a dream -- reshooting episode 5 of Kurosawa's 'Dreams,' a masterpiece that bridges art forms. For me, this film reflects the birth of artistic vision, captured in the light on the canvas. Being recognised at DPIFF 2025 is an exceptional honour on the Indian continent, a land of art, history, and culture. Cinema's greatest power lies in connecting people across borders, sharing emotions, and celebrating the universality of human expression." -- Christian Candido

5. HUMSAFAR:

"Hamsafar is a deeply personal story inspired by my grandfather's life, where his radio became his truest companion. I wanted to portray this silent yet profound bond without conventional dialogue, capturing solitude, nostalgia, and resilience through pure emotion. For me, this film is not just storytelling, but a memory carried in my heart. To see Hamsafar recognised at DPIFF 2025 is an honour, reaffirming the power of cinema to celebrate Indian culture, emotional depth, and timeless companionship." -- Abhijeet A. Dalvi, Writer & Director

6. HUNAR:

"HUNAR reflects how parents often impose their unfulfilled dreams on children, overlooking the real talent within them. As a filmmaker, I believe we are not the owners of our children but only mediums chosen to bring them into this world. Every child is a unique creation of God, blessed with their own skills. Our duty as parents is to nurture those gifts and give children wings of support, trust, and love--not chains that hold them back." -- Sujoy Mukherjee

7. JASWANDA:

"We are truly grateful for JASWANDA to be recognised among the Top 10 Short Films at DPIFF. It is an honour when a festival of such scale acknowledges our work. We believe simple stories can enrich lives, and this film was made with complete heart and conviction. We are proud of the journey, and our greatest joy will be when it reaches more people through this prestigious platform, touching lives and spreading smiles through cinema." -- Team Jaswanda

8. JIJIVISHA:

"Being selected among the Top 10 Short Films at DPIFF 2025 is an incredible honour. Jijivisha is a story of hope and resilience, and seeing it recognised on such a prestigious platform is deeply fulfilling. My filmmaking journey has always been about giving voice to emotions and stories that inspire. This recognition celebrates our team's hard work and strengthens my belief in cinema's power to connect, heal, and create change, sharing meaningful Indian stories with the world." -- Abhishek Loknar

9. KANMASHI:

"I am deeply honoured that my short film Kanmashi has been selected among the Top 10 at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2025. This milestone reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling and the value of creative exploration. Such recognition inspires me to pursue meaningful cinema with greater conviction. I am truly grateful to the festival for this honour, which I see not only as encouragement but also as a responsibility to create impactful films." -- Anjali Mukundam

10. NIGHT QUEEN:

"It is deeply humbling for Night Queen to be named among the Top 10 Short Films at DPIFF 2025. Lakshmi's story is one of quiet courage -- the strength to live one's truth even when society resists. I made this film hoping it would touch a few hearts, and this recognition shows it has reached much further. For that, I am truly grateful and encouraged to continue telling stories that give voice to resilience and authenticity." -- Naireeta Dasgupta

These finalists were shortlisted through a rigorous process from the Top 100 → Top 50 → Top 21 → Top 10, reflecting months of evaluation and curation by the esteemed DPIFF jury panel.

As Global Platform for Independent Cinema, DPIFF has earned its reputation as a cultural institution and cinematic benchmark, giving a platform to budding, independent filmmakers and global storytellers who dare to challenge conventions and reimagine the art of filmmaking. The shortlisted films will premiere at the DPIFF 2025 Short Film Screening Gala - the grand opening of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai. The evaluation process will be conducted by Consulate Generals representing global cinema, Members of the DPIFF Advisory Board, Film Delegates and senior representatives from the Indian and international film fraternity.

Recognition at the Grand Award Ceremony

The filmmakers will not only gain recognition on a global platform but also compete for prestigious awards and cash prizes:

* Best Short Film Award and Cash Prize of ₹1,00,000

* 1st Runner-Up - ₹15,000 + Memento

* 2nd Runner-Up - ₹10,000 + Memento

* 3rd Runner-Up - ₹5,000 + Memento

The winners will be felicitated at the DPIFF 2025 Award Ceremony, an evening that will bring together the biggest stars of Indian cinema, international delegates, dignitaries, and cultural leaders, all under one unified emblem - one united roof.

A Word from DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra

Speaking on the announcement, Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, said:

"The journey of these short films from thousands of submissions to the Top 10 is a testament to the incredible power of storytelling that independent filmmakers bring to the global stage. At DPIFF, we see it as our responsibility to not only recognize cinematic brilliance but also to carry forward the legacy of Indian cinema by providing these voices with a global platform. The 2025 edition is set to be a grand celebration of creativity, culture, and cinema that inspires generations to come."

About the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is a tribute to Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, fondly remembered as the Father of Indian Cinema. Since its inception, DPIFF has grown into a globally recognized platform, followed by millions of cinephiles, filmmakers, and industry leaders with its telecast across 90+ countries.

Each year, DPIFF brings together the Indian Film Industry, Television Industry, and International Film Fraternity to celebrate excellence across formats -- from mainstream cinema to independent short films. With its prestige, credibility, and cultural relevance, DPIFF is widely regarded as India's Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony.

Entries for Short Film Nominations are Live for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2026, Submit your Short Film at https://dpiff.in/nomination/

