Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: India's most prestigious award ceremony, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, is on the horizon, promising another year of cinematic evolution. Just as in previous years, this year's ceremony is anticipated to be a memorable spectacle. The 24th of January 2024 witnessed a star-studded Press Conference at Taj Lands End, where luminaries like Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Nushratt Baruccha graced the occasion.

The conference was attended by notable personalities from the Film and Television Industry along with media personnel. The official host of the evening, Mieyang Chang shed light on the purpose of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, outlining the unshakeable principles as well as the enthusiasm with which the ceremony is held each year. The Conference also delved into this year's theme of DPIFF Awards 2024 - 'From Classics To Cutting-Edge: Indian Cinema's Enduring Journey Through Time'

Aditi Rao Hydari, renowned for her grace and versatility, unveiled the invitation of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, a work of art crafted by Izzhaar. Dia Mirza actively contributed to the panel discussion, enriching the discourse with her insights on the cinematic journey. Nushratt Baruccha took centre stage, unveiling a special Video Projection, a captivating presentation that brought to life the essence of the DPIFF 2024, spotlighting the prestigious trophy alongside associated brands in the cinematic land of Mumbai.

Adding a delightful touch, the team of Khichdi seamlessly integrated into the conference, treating the audience to a small skit that brought laughter and camaraderie to the fore. Letters from the Hon'ble Education Minister of India and the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India, in support of the organization's efforts were also unveiled. Various Tourism, Associations, Powered by, Co-Powered by, Telecast, Streaming, Invitation and Support Partners were also introduced at the Press Conference.

DPIFF ecstatically showcased the official Co-Powered By Partners for 2024:

Seagram's Royal Stag Package Drinking Water: An iconic brand with a young heart inspiring us to Live it Large. The brand's commitment to quality resonates seamlessly with the spirit of excellence permeating the prestigious ceremony.

Haier: Haier Appliances, India, is a global leader in Home Appliances and holds the title of being the Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 consecutive years. Haier, renowned for innovation and cutting-edge technology, adds a touch of modernity and sophistication, aligning perfectly with the advancements in both cinema and home solutions.

JioMart: One of the most trusted and reliable e-commerce platforms in India. With a diverse cross-category product catalogue and seamless delivery options, JioMart aims to simplify shopping and deliver value to its customers. The platform has indeed become a go-to destination for online shoppers! JioMart with DPIFF embodies the mission to create a flawless and memorable celebration for all.

Selected Homme: A global leader in fashion, celebrating the union of cinema and style, Selected Homme is synonymous with timeless elegance and contemporary fashion. This collaboration adds a layer of sophistication, recognizing excellence not only in the film industry but also in fashion.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 promises an exhilarating cinematic journey, delving into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India--a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their relentless efforts. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit https://www.instagram.com/dpiff_official/

