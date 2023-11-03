NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: The second edition of the highly anticipated OTTplay Awards, 2023, took the entertainment industry by storm with a star-studded gala that set the stage for a night of unparalleled glamor and recognition. Held at the iconic Taj Lands' End in Mumbai, the event commenced at 8:00 PM on October 29th, 2023, and brought together the best of India's thriving OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment industry.

Also Read | Aankh Micholi Movie Review: Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani’s Comedy is Occasionally Amusing But Mostly Archaic (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Danube OTTplay Awards 2023, driven by Volkswagen, marked a remarkable acknowledgment of excellence in the digital entertainment landscape. The event recognized the best and the brightest in the industry, honoring actors, creators, and storytellers who continue to captivate audiences with their exceptional work. The night was a testament to the growing influence of the digital entertainment industry, where innovative narratives and stellar performances thrive.

Volkswagen, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence, played a pivotal role in supporting this endeavor, reaffirming their commitment to celebrating and encouraging excellence across various sectors. Their association with the Danube OTTplay Awards further underscores the event's significance in promoting and recognizing talent in the ever-evolving world of digital entertainment.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Children Vandalise Rs 12 Crore House in UK With Chainsaws, Hammers and Axes; Ordered to Pay Compensation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)