New Delhi [India], October 10: Eminent personalities from the fields of education, sports, and spirituality gathered for a memorable evening as one of India's leading educational institutions, Darshan Education Foundation (DEF), celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a grand event at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on Wednesday. The gala evening shone as a vibrant confluence of academic excellence and cultural brilliance, marking three decades of DEF's impactful journey.

The scenic venue, symbolic of India's heritage, culture, and progressive spirit, provided the perfect setting as distinguished guests reflected on one of society's strongest pillars - education. The Pearl Jubilee Celebrations were presided over by DEF's Founder Chairman and world-renowned Spiritual Master, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. He was joined by Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; PadmaShri Deepa Malik, India's first woman Paralympic medallist; PadmaShri Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University; Prof. R.K. Kotnala, noted scientist; and Prof. Prateek Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi Technological University.

The evening began with a soulful welcome song followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Speaking on the theme, "Stillness to Strength: Illuminating Lives", Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj highlighted the vital role of holistic education in shaping future generations. Addressing an audience of over 3,000 people, the former scientist inspired everyone to realise the deeper purpose of education - to nurture peace, compassion, and moral values in children. "Thirty years ago, we embarked on this educational journey not just to empower children academically but to help them cultivate inner strength through spirituality," Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj said.

"In today's fast-paced world, where people from diverse cultures and backgrounds often face stress and anxiety, how can we teach children to respond with calmness? We often associate strength with physical power, but true strength lies in stillness." "Research shows that meditation helps us experience the Divine within, strengthening us from within. Stillness is the source of real power. As we discover inner peace and joy, we begin to heal physically, mentally, and emotionally, leading to improved focus, higher productivity, and lasting happiness," he added.

"At DEF's Darshan Academy schools, students begin their day with meditation. This helps them connect with their inner stillness, fostering peace, love, and joy - the very essence of our vision at Darshan Education Foundation," the Spiritual Master said. The distinguished guests praised DEF's commitment to value-based education and its remarkable contribution to society over the past three decades. They shared their thoughts on how a strong education system can bring about positive transformation in the world.

Shri Bhupender Yadav said, "Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj is lighting the path of spirituality across the world, which is essential to guide our youth and advance our education system in the right direction." PadmaShri Deepa Malik, sharing moving insights from her journey, said, "Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj's contribution to education and humanity is invaluable. As a para-athlete, I have faced many challenges, and turning inward through stillness helped me overcome darkness. During long hours in the hospital, I discovered the power of silence -- it became my anchor. DEF has been instrumental in bringing this message of inner peace to society."

Prof. Mahesh Verma observed, "In today's world, peace often takes a back seat. Despite material success, we feel a void within. DEF fills this gap by nurturing calm and happiness among students." Prof. Prateek Sharma added that institutions like DEF stand as symbols of change, enhancing the quality of life, while Prof. R.K. Kotnala lauded the foundation's holistic approach to developing responsible global citizens. On the occasion, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj released the 2025 edition of the school magazine, 'Commemorative Souvenir'.

The evening concluded with a delightful cultural performance by students of Darshan Academy, Delhi, featuring a musical ballet and visual highlights from DEF's inspiring journey. The event ended with a vote of thanks and a group photograph, marking an uplifting celebration of peace, unity, and joy. Guided by the vision of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj, Darshan Education Foundation continues to be a beacon of holistic education, peaceful learning, and all-round growth, nurturing young minds across its 25 Darshan Academy schools in India and abroad.

