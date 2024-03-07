NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: DataNimbus, a leading provider of innovative products and solutions in payments, data, and AI for financial institutions and enterprises, is thrilled to announce strategic transformation to its leadership team. This transformation is a testimony to the Company's confidence in its business model and reflects its commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

- Vasudeva Anumukonda (Vasu) appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

- Sunil Mehra joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and

- Ashish Kapoor moves in as Chief Development Officer (CDO)

- Sandil Srinivasan, who has successfully steered the company for the past five years as CEO, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Vasu is a business leader with an excellent track record in leadership roles at Persistent Systems, CAPIOT Software, TIBCO Software. In his most recent role, Vasu spearheaded the growth of the integration business at Persistent Systems. He became part of Persistent Systems through the acquisition of CAPIOT Software in 2020, where he served as the founding CEO. As a business leader with deep technology roots and having played multiple roles from operations, strategy to M&A, Vasu is well-poised to lead DataNimbus into the next phase of growth with a deeper focus on global expansion.

Vasu commented on his new role, saying, "I am honored to lead DataNimbus into its next phase of growth. We have a solid foundation with unparalleled product capabilities, a strong team led by Sandil, Sunil and Ashish and a big list of very happy customers. I look forward to driving innovation, exploring new markets, and fostering strategic partnerships."

Sunil Mehra, with a distinguished career spanning over 16 years at Oracle, including pivotal roles as VP of Cloud Platform and Middleware, brings a wealth of expertise in Go-To-Market strategy and business acceleration with his 35+ years of work history. In his illustrious career at TIBCO Software, Microsoft, BEA Systems and Oracle, Sunil showcased an exceptional ability to provide real-time solutions for complex business challenges across diverse industries such as Telecom, Banking, Airlines, Retail, and Manufacturing. His strategic leadership and profound market insights make him a valuable addition to the DataNimbus leadership team.

"I am thrilled to join DataNimbus at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. DataNimbus has a reputation for delivering unique solutions, working with 6 of the top 10 Banks in India and establishing a strong technology presence in the US with 30+ solutions accelerators. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth trajectory."

Ashish is a technology expert with over 28 years of experience leading world-class product and engineering teams at a global scale. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in building engineering teams from the ground up, Co-leading global development centers for top tech companies, and executing operational plans. As a strategic thinker with an entrepreneurial spirit, Ashish Co-founded CAPIOT software in 2014, which was later acquired by Persistent Systems. His ability to lead teams through change and growth while maintaining a relentless focus on customers is a testament to his leadership.

Sandil Srinivasan, a seasoned technology leader with a background in payments solutions spanning CAPIOT, TIBCO Software and ENBD will oversee the product and technology teams at DataNimbus in his new role as Chief Technology Officer, leveraging his experience and expertise in driving innovation.

"I am excited about this new chapter for DataNimbus," said Sandil Srinivasan. "With Vasu at the helm and Sunil and Ashish on-board we have accomplished leaders to spearhead the growth of DataNimbus. I am looking forward to working closely with customers, partners and industry experts on driving innovation in the area of AI-powered payments and integration, a space I am extremely passionate about."

The leadership team expansion comes in conjunction with strong TTM growth, exceptional pipeline, and the recent closure of a funding round of an undisclosed amount. The funds will be strategically utilized for global expansion, technology advancements, and talent acquisition. With these changes, customers can expect a continued focus on product excellence, while employees can anticipate company growth and development led by Vasu.

DataNimbus, an intelligent automation product company based out of the US, India and Canada, offers innovative AI-powered solutions to modernize enterprises and financial institutions of all sizes, with a deep focus on data engineering, data science and payments automation. DataNimbus FinHub provides gen AI-powered out of the box capabilities to construct payment journeys, trusted by some of the largest financial institutions globally.

Datanimbus.io is a data integration platform comprising powerful APIs, advanced workflows, robust rules engine, and efficient data management, integration and deployment capabilities for seamless connectivity and building enhanced payment and data journeys respectively. To know more about AI/ML accelerators and how DataNimbus empowers businesses to modernize legacy and enhance performance and agility visit www.datanimbus.com.

