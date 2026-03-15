London [UK], March 15 (ANI): Several key contests unfolded in the latest round of the English Premier League (EPL), with title contender Arsenal securing a crucial win. Mid-table sides battled hard for crucial points as the season moves toward its decisive phase.

In one of the headline fixtures at the London Stadium, West Ham frustrated Manchester City in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated the initial phase as Man City took the lead in the 31st minute when Bernardo Silva scored a fantastic goal over the West Ham goalkeeper.

However, West Ham made a comeback and equalised just four minutes later as Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home from a corner to secure a crucial point for the Hammers. The result left Man City trailing nine points behind Arsenal.

Also Read | West Ham United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Another major clash saw table toppers Arsenal clinching a dominant 2-0 win over Everton with two late goals helping the Gunners seal the three points to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

This crucial win by Arsenal has strengthened their position at the top as the Premier League continues to heat up.

In another headline fixture, Newcastle United stunned Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle's Anthony Gordon scored the decisive goal in the 17th minute, denting Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four.

With this loss, Chelsea are stationed at the fifth position in the Premier League standings behind Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

In another fixture, Brighton & Hove Albion edged past Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. Yankuba Minteh scored the lone goal of the match to hand Brighton a crucial away victory and maintain their push in mid-table.

At Turf Moor, Burnley and AFC Bournemouth played out a goalless draw, sharing the spoils after a tightly contested encounter that produced few clear chances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)