Mumbai [India], April 28: DBS Bank India was named the 'Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion' at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024. Regarded as a global benchmark in the financial services industry, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence celebrate institutions that exhibit outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership. The recognition reaffirms DBS Bank India's continued efforts to champion an inclusive, equitable, and empowering workplace. With women currently representing 31% of its workforce in India, the bank remains on track to achieve its target of 35% female representation by 2026. Kishore Poduri, Managing Director and Country Head - Human Resources, DBS India, said, "What differentiates DBS Bank India is our ability to translate our inclusion goals into real, measurable outcomes -- supported by innovation, leadership commitment, and accountability. Being honoured by Euromoney is a reflection of the collective ownership our teams take in advancing diversity and leading with purpose. We have cultivated a workplace where diverse voices, backgrounds, and experiences are actively encouraged. This recognition reinforces our belief that when inclusion is authentic and deeply embedded, it drives lasting impact." The bank's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy is led by a dedicated council of senior leaders, backed by a task force and a network of DEI Champions. This leadership group plays a key role in promoting inclusive practices and enhancing the growth of underrepresented talent. A key initiative is ReImagine -- a six-month internship tailored for women re-entering the workforce after a career break. The programme blends hands-on, project-based work with structured mentorship to help participants rebuild confidence, update their skills, and transition smoothly into professional roles. DBS Bank India has also implemented programmes to support employees at various career stages. The High-Potential (HiPo) Programme identifies and nurtures future leaders within the organisation, with women making up over a quarter of the most recent cohort. For senior women leaders, the LEAD initiative delivers bespoke development experiences, including engagement opportunities with prominent external experts. At the mid-career level, the MyPersona programme offers guided mentorship and skills-based development to address the unique goals and challenges women face at this stage. Technology is a major driver of development at the bank, and its AI/ML-powered platform, iGrow, equips employees with tailored career insights and learning paths. With an 83% adoption rate among women, iGrow has become instrumental in encouraging self-paced learning and career progression. Beyond skills and career growth, DBS Bank India is also focused on fostering a sense of community and belonging. The RISE Forum, launched in 2023, promotes engagement among women employees through book clubs and curated discussions. This is complemented by Lean-In Circles, safe spaces where colleagues share experiences, offer support, and celebrate one another's milestones. Enhancing its recruitment strategy, the Ref(h)er Programme -- a referral-driven hiring initiative -- was responsible for more than 43% of female hires in 2024, playing a key role in boosting gender representation across teams. Over the years, DBS Bank India has been recognised with some of the industry's most prestigious accolades. In 2024, it was listed among the 'Best Companies for Women in India' by Avtar and Seramount for the ninth consecutive year. In 2023, it received the 'Best Employer for Women' title from ASSOCHAM at the Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards. It also featured in Kelp HR's '25 Safest Workplaces for Women' list in 2024, as well as between 2020 and 2022. Furthermore, DBS was recognised by Kincentric as a 'Best Employer' for the fourth consecutive year, securing its place in the esteemed 'Best Employers Club' in 2024.

