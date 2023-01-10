New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/ATK): LSAT--India™ designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and delivered by Pearson VUE, will be offered twice in 2023 - once in January and again in June. The deadline to register for the January administration of LSAT--India 2023 is January 11, 2023. The January test will be conducted on 22 January 2023 in multiple slots.

The link to register for the exam is http://pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

Now in its 14th year, LSAT--India is one of the leading law entrance exam used by multiple law colleges in India for both the Under-Graduate and Post Graduate programmes. With sections on Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension, LSAT--India is a standardised test for assessing the skills of law aspirants on the basis of advanced reading skills, critical thinking, and informal and deductive reasoning skills. LSAT--India™ carries a total of 92 questions to be answered in 2 hours 20 minutes. The scorecard of LSAT--India™ reports a scaled score and a percentile rank.

There are unique advantages of taking the January 2023 test for law aspirants. Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions at O.P. Jindal Global University and Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) explains three key reasons why law aspirants should prefer to take the test on 22nd January:

1. Your chance to secure admission in JGLS will simply double if you take January test. On an average more than 3500 candidates appearing for LSAT--India test don't receive an offer of admission for 5-year BA/ BBA/ BComLLB Hons. programmes. If you take January test and if you don't qualify the cut-off for admission, you still have option to take the June 2023 test and secure a qualifying score.

2. Your success in the January test will secure your seat in JGLS even before you take the 12th Board exams. You will be at ease while writing your 12th boards and plan your time better after your Board exams.

3. Students who wish to apply for scholarships to study at Jindal Global Law School can utilise higher of the two scores to qualify the scholarship cut-off which is usually 90 percentile score in LSAT--India™ exam.

To provide maximum access and convenience to test takers, the examination will be delivered across India through an online mode, with remote proctoring to ensure test integrity. In order to access the test from home, candidates will need to ensure that they meet all the necessary system and environment requirements before taking the test. Candidates are urged to visit the FAQ section to check all the relevant information about the test including system requirements and test preparation.

Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said that "LSAT--India™ is arguably the best law school admission test in the country as it's a Test of Logic, Reasoning and Comprehension Skills which are the most critical skills for success in the law school and the legal profession. Unlike majority of law entrance exams in India, it doesn't test you on General Knowledge or Current Affairs or Mathematics or Legal Knowledge. In a way, it discourages rote learning and inspires critical thinking."

He added that "the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) USA which owns and organises this exam for Indian law schools in collaboration with Pearson VUE must be congratulated for conducting LSAT--India™ test twice in January and June and enable an Early Admission Process at Jindal Global Law School. Up to 75 per cent of total seats at Jindal Global Law School can be filled on the basis of LSAT--India™ 2023 January test and every law school aspirant must take this test on 22 January 2023."

