Sports News | AIFF Releases Tentative Fixtures of ISL 2026

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has come up with tentative fixtures of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to ESPN.

The ISL 2025-26 edition is set to kick off in Kolkata on February 14 with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters in the tournament's opener.

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As per the tentative ISL fixtures, 91-matches will be played in the ISL tournament, with the grand finale to be held on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously.

According to ESPN, the AIFF's fixture list is still tentative, released as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.

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On January 6, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on February 14.

Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season."We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters.

"In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Before the announcement, AIFF held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the ISL dates would be announced soon.

The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that AIFF conduct the League.

Tentative list of fixtures for ISL 2026 as per ESPN:

February 14Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, KolkataGoa vs Inter Kashi, Goa,

February 15Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan, JamshedpurBengaluru vs Delhi, Bengaluru,

February 16Odisha vs Punjab, BhubaneswarEast Bengal vs NorthEast United, Kolkata,

February 19Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, Mumbai,

February 20Goa vs Mohammedan, Goa,

February 21East Bengal vs Delhi, KolkataJamshedpur vs Punjab, Jamshedpur,

February 22Bengaluru vs NorthEast United, BengaluruKerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, Kozhikode,

February 23Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, Kolkata,

February 24Odisha vs Inter Kashi, Bhubaneswar,

February 26Goa vs Delhi, Goa,

February 27East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, KolkataBengaluru vs Punjab, Bengaluru,

February 28Kerala Blasters vs Inter Kashi, KozhikodeMohammedan vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur,

March 1Odisha vs Chennaiyin, BhubaneswarMumbai City vs NorthEast United, Mumbai,

March 5East Bengal vs Goa, Kolkata

March 6Odisha vs Mohun Bagan, BhubaneswarJamshedpur vs Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur,

March 7Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, KozhikodeBengaluru vs Mohammedan, Bengaluru,

March 8Mumbai City vs Delhi, Mumbai,

March 9Punjab vs NorthEast United, Delhi,

March 13Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan, ChennaiDelhi vs Odisha, Delhi,

March 14East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, KolkataBengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru,

March 15NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur, GuwahatiInter Kashi vs Mumbai City, Bhubaneswar,

March 19Delhi vs Jamshedpur, Delhi,

March 20NorthEast United vs Odisha, GuwahatiMohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Kolkata,

March 21Mohammedan vs East Bengal, JamshedpurKerala Blasters vs Punjab, Kozhikode,

March 22Chennaiyin vs Goa, ChennaiInter Kashi vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar,

April 3Punjab vs Mohammedan, Delhi,

April 4Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, JamshedpurGoa vs Bengaluru, Goa,

5 AprilDelhi vs Kerala Blasters FC, New DelhiMumbai City vs Odisha, Mumbai

7 AprilChennaiyin vs Inter Kashi, Chennai

9 AprilJamshedpur vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur

10 AprilNorthEast United vs Delhi, GuwahatiGoa vs Odisha, Goa

11 AprilChennaiyin vs East Bengal, ChennaiBengaluru vs Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru

12 AprilInter Kashi vs Mohammedan, BhubaneswarMohun Bagan vs Punjab, Kolkata

15 AprilKerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Kozhikode

16 AprilEast Bengal vs Bengaluru, Kolkata

17 AprilChennaiyin vs Delhi, ChennaiOdisha vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar

18 AprilKerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur, KozhikodeGoa vs Mumbai City, Goa

19 AprilNorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, Guwahati

20 AprilPunjab vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi

23 AprilKerala Blasters vs Odisha, Kozhikode

24 AprilNorthEast United vs Goa, GuwahatiEast Bengal vs Punjab, Kolkata

25 AprilBengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, BengaluruJamshedpur vs Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur

26 AprilDelhi vs Mohammedan, New DelhiMohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Kolkata

28 AprilEast Bengal vs Odisha, Kolkata

1 MayJamshedpur vs Goa, Jamshedpur

2 MayInter Kashi vs NorthEast United, BhubaneswarDelhi vs Punjab, New Delhi

3 MayMohammedan vs Mumbai City, JamshedpurMohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata

4 MayOdisha vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar

6 MayPunjab vs Chennaiyin, New Delhi

8 MayMumbai City vs East Bengal

9 MayGoa vs Mohun Bagan, GoaJamshedpur vs Bengaluru, Jamshedpur

10 MayKerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, KozhikodeNorthEast United vs Chennaiyin, Guwahati

11 MayDelhi vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi

17 MayInter Kashi vs East Bengal, BhubaneswarKerala Blasters vs Goa, KozhikodeJamshedpur vs Odisha, JamshedpurPunjab vs Mumbai City, New DelhiMohun Bagan vs Delhi, KolkataNorthEast United vs Mohammedan, GuwahatiChennaiyin vs Bengaluru, Chennai (ANI)

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