PRNewswire

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 12: Deakin University, Australia, ranked among the top 1% globally, and Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), a leader in innovation-driven education, have joined forces to launch exclusive Dual-Degree Programs in Civil Engineering, Electrical and Renewable Energy Engineering, and Cyber Security (Honours). Strengthening their long-standing partnership, this initiative paves the way for high-quality, industry-aligned, and globally competitive education.

Also Read | Happy Holi 2025! But First, Important Festival Guidelines and Precautions To Keep in Mind.

In just four years, students can earn two prestigious degrees -- a BTech from MUJ and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) from Deakin, while gaining international exposure, hands-on industry experience, and cutting-edge skills. With two years at MUJ for foundational learning and two years at Deakin for advanced expertise and industry placements, graduates will be future-ready with a competitive edge in global job markets.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "At Deakin, we believe in opening doors to a world of opportunities for students. This dual-degree program isn't just about earning two degrees--it's about experiencing the best of both worlds, learning from top experts, and gaining real industry experience. Our partnership with MUJ is built on a shared vision of empowering students with the skills, confidence, and global perspective they need to shape the future."

Also Read | Kutch Shocker: 12-Year-Old Held Down, Stabbed to Death by Friends After Refusing To Share Free Fire Game ID in Gujarat's Rapar; Case Registered.

Designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills, the program emphasizes hands-on learning exposure, and interdisciplinary knowledge. Students will have access to state-of-the-art laboratories, research opportunities, and global industry networks. The programs are across three discipline areas -- Civil Engineering, Electrical and Renewable Energy Engineering, and Cyber Security (Honours). They have been carefully selected to align with emerging trends and industry demands.

Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur, welcomed the dual degree initiative, stating, "At MUJ, we bring a plethora of international exposure and opportunities for our students. This partnership with Deakin University marks an important milestone in our journey towards global academic leadership. By offering students the chance to earn dual degrees in emerging fields, we are opening doors to new possibilities and ensuring they are well equipped to lead in an evolving global landscape."

Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro-President of Manipal University Jaipur, mentioned that this dual degree program allows students to complete both degrees in a reduced timeframe compared to pursuing them separately. They are particularly beneficial for students seeking a competitive edge in the job market of international repute.

Eligible students can apply for the Deakin International Merit Scholarship (South Asia), which offers a 20% or 25% tuition fee waiver, further enhancing access to a world-class education. Graduates will not only earn two prestigious degrees but also gain a strong foothold in their respective industries, benefitting from Deakin's 350,000+ global alumni network and MUJ's strong industry collaborations.

Expanding upon this announcement, Professor Bas Baskaran, Associate Dean, International and Partnerships, Deakin University, said, "Deakin has maintained a long-standing commitment to empowering Indian students with globally relevant education and career opportunities. This dual-degree partnership reflects our shared vision of academic excellence, industry integration, and future-ready learning. By combining Deakin's research-driven expertise with MUJ's strong academic foundation, we are creating a unique pathway that equips students with advanced skills, international industry exposure, and a global competitive edge."

About Manipal University, Jaipur

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is Rajasthan's first university to be awarded NAAC A+ grade. The permanent campus of MUJ is set up on 122 acres of land, in the outskirts of Jaipur and is by far one of the best campuses in the region. It has been ranked 64th university as per the NIRF ranking, India. Manipal University Jaipur offers around 80 programs, has around 17,000 students and provides a world-class infrastructure, incorporating advanced research facilities and a modern library.

For more information, please visit Manipal University Jaipur - 71 years of legacy of Manipal Education

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640060/Deakin_Manipal_degree_program.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)