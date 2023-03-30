New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/ATK): This is arguably one of the worst bear seasons the crypto market has ever experienced. Although the crypto industry is volatile, no one could have predicted this difficult season. However, as we begin a new year, many people are holding out hope that the market will turn around for good. With several projections and estimations to support their faith, investors are making adjustments to their portfolios. The bits and pieces of good news that are coming from the crypto industry are encouraging several investors to pick out potentially valuable coins and make handsome profits to recoup the losses they have suffered these past few months. There are a number of crypto assets on the market that investors are keeping an eye on. When it comes to coins with the best potential to make handsome profits in the coming days, investors would do well to look at Decentraland (MANA) and Big Eyes (BIG).

Decentraland (MANA): The Best Play to Earn PlatformWith Decentraland (MANA), crypto users are able to design and take part in experiences available within the virtual platform. Designed by the Ethereum ETH network, crypto users are placed in the driver's seat and can explore the ecosystem. Users can explore, interact with other players, play games, and even participate in other activities within the platform. As a GameFi forum, crypto users are able to make money while doing what they love the most. The Decentraland (MANA) platform makes use of three tokens, MANA, LAND, and Estate. The token, MANA, is the official token of the platform, and it is an ERC-20 standard token.

The other two tokens, LAND and Estate, are ERC-721 tokens, so they cannot be used interchangeably. However, they are best relegated as NFT tokens within the Decentraland MANA ecosystem due to their nature. The Decentraland (MANA) platform has a large community of dedicated followers, which is revealed by the platform's dominance of the Metaverse sector. The crypto asset has a lot to offer its followers, and it does not seem as if it will slow its roll anytime soon. Decentraland (MANA) is the perfect blockchain platform for crypto users who are interested in making money through the gaming sector. It is also dedicated to serving those who are highly interested in the concept of virtual reality. The crypto asset is user-friendly and offers an immersive virtual experience that allows users to interact, explore, learn, and earn.

Big Eyes (BIG): The Meme Coin Is On A RollWhile the crypto market might seem unsafe, Big Eyes (BIG) is an option that no investor wants to miss out on. The crypto asset is taking a different approach to satisfying its customers and providing value for its investors. The uniqueness of the crypto asset cannot be denied, and the millions it has raised in its presale stages are further proof that the coin has incredible things to offer the crypto industry. The best way to measure the utility of a coin is to see how widely accepted it is. Big Eyes (BIG) might have just spent a couple of months in the crypto market, but it is one of the more popular assets among investors, traders, and crypto users. The cat-themed asset offers more than just a pretty face. It is designed to provide solutions to some of the issues plaguing the market. The crypto asset intends to redistribute wealth within the crypto ecosystem through the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. With the DeFi system, the crypto asset intends to create a world where its members have access to financial stability. The coin's grand dream is one of the reasons why it is widely popular in the crypto market.

