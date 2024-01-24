ATK

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Honorary Consul of Finland in Bangalore, received the Knight First Class of the Order of the Lion of Finland--awarded by the Grand Master of the Order, President of the Republic, Sauli Niinisto--for 15 years of meritorious service.

Also Read | Government Allows Direct Listing of Securities by Public Indian Companies on International Exchanges of GIFT IFSC.

Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar took over as Chairperson and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems after her late husband Vikram's demise. She has worked to strengthen Finland's ties with Karnataka and runs the Honorary Consul office there.

The award was handed over to her by the Finnish Ambassador to India, Ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde, who presented the honour and congratulated the Honorary Consul on her years of service and continued support.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Hyderabad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)