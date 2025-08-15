Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], August 15 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority Kandla is taking several initiatives to boost the methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen sectors, aiming to establish a large ecosystem and secure a place on the global maritime map, said DPA Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh on the sidelines of the 79th Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony.

"Kandla Port is also taking initiatives to boost the methanol, green ammonia, and green hydrogen sectors, aiming to establish a large ecosystem and secure a place on the global maritime map," the DPA Chairperson told ANI.

Singh further added that DPA Kandla has been declared a green hydrogen hub and the port authority is taking every necessary step to promote the ecosystem of green hydrogen.

"The Government of India has declared Deendayal Port Authority as a green hydrogen hub, and we are aiming to promote the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including green ammonia and green methanol. Major industrial partners like L&T, Reliance, and others are in the process of setting up giga-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia plants," Singh added.

Singh informed that on July 31, Kandla port has commissioned a 1-megawatt green hydrogen plant, which Minister inaugurated for Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sharing further details on the project, Singh said, "When the Prime Minister visited Bhuj on May 26, he laid the foundation stone for a 10-megawatt green hydrogen plant. This is its first module. One megawatt has been commissioned, and the remaining 9 megawatts will be completed within this financial year. This initiative is a significant step towards the Net Zero 2050 vision for the maritime sector under the Green Hydrogen Mission."

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore in Bhuj.

Kandla, also known as the Deendayal Port Authority, is a seaport in the Kutch District of Gujarat state in western India, near the city of Gandhidham. Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of the major ports on the west coast. Kandla was constructed in the 1950s as the chief seaport serving western India, after the partition of India from Pakistan left the port of Karachi in Pakistan. (ANI)

