Content creator and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, was grabbing headlines all year due to her involvement in the controversial India's Got Latent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps. After the controversy cooled down, Apoorva once again drew attention with her stint in the Prime Video reality show The Traitors. After the show ended, the digital creator embarked on a much-needed European trip with her close friends. She has been sharing pictures from her vacation on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, Apoorva explained how her Tomorrowland dreams were almost crushed after police confiscated her group's tickets worth INR 4 lakh!

Police Seize Apoorva Mukhija and Her Friends’ INR 4 Lakh Tomorrowland Tickets

Taking to her Instagram handle, Apoorva Mukhija shared a video revealing how her group’s Tomorrowland tickets worth INR 4 lakh were confiscated by the Belgian police. She also revealed spending two hours at the police station. Apoorva began her story on a hilarious note, saying, “I have been to more police stations than I have been on dates this year.”

Part 1 of Apoorva Mukhija’s Wild Tomorrowland 2025 Ticket Saga

She shared that they were a group of seven people, and just five days before the mega music event started, they had zero tickets. She added that on the official website, tickets would get sold out within 60 seconds, making it impossible for them to buy. On Viagogo, tickets were priced at INR 2 lakh.

Resellers Become Apoorva’s Last Ray of Hope for Tomorrowland Dreams

Apoorva then revealed that she contacted one of her friends, who shared the contacts of two resellers willing to sell the tickets for INR 80,000. One of the resellers had delivered three tickets to them in India, while the other asked them to make full payment for the four tickets and collect them in person on the first day of the festival.

The Twist

Despite expressing trust issues with the second reseller, Apoorva's group went ahead and made the full payment of INR 4 lakh. Since Apoorva arrived late at the venue, she asked her friends, who had reached earlier, to collect the four tickets. However, moments after receiving them, the two friends were caught by the police, who suspected them of illegally reselling tickets.

Finding no other way to attend Tomorrowland, Apoorva and her gang decided to approach the police and request that they return the four tickets. However, the police at the music festival said there was no way they would be getting their tickets back. Undeterred, Apoorva and her group made a daring decision to once again buy tickets in black. They wanted the Tomorrowland bands to meet the police inside the venue. They found a few Indians outside the venue who sold them the bands for INR 80k. After getting the bands, Apoorva narrated their story to the police and pleaded with them to return their tickets. After waiting for almost half an hour, they finally got their tickets back.

Before ending her video, Apoorva shared how the Tomorrowland experience turned out to be worth it. She recalled spotting a beautiful rainbow, which she felt was the Almighty's way of telling her, "You have suffered a lot; now it's time to enjoy.

Watch Part 2 of Apoorva Mukhija’s Tomorrowland 2025 Story Below

About Tomorrowland 2025

Tomorrowland, undoubtedly one of the biggest music festivals in the world returned for its 19th edition in 2025. The mega electronic dance music (EDM) festival will be held over two weekends from July 18-20 and July 25-27 in Boom. Big names from the world of DJing including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Swedish House Mafia will be performing at the festival.

