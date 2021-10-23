New Delhi [India], October 23,(ANI/Heylin Spark): Email marketing offers the highest return on investment among all digital marketing channels that exist in contemporary Digital Marketing. As a Certified Mailchimp Expert & Mailchimp Pro Partner, Deep Focus has assisted numerous global clients from different industries in profitably running their email marketing campaigns by utilizing the power of engaging and quality content driven emails. It offers pocket-friendly & result-oriented packages that help clients to improve their marketing ROIs and increase brand awareness.

With over 4 billion daily active email users, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the ROI for email marketing is almost 4 times higher than any alternative online marketing technique. Emails landing up in spam folder is one of the biggest obstacles faced by individuals and businesses. As high as 45% of all emails sent end up in the spam folders. This reduces the probability of converting a prospect into a paying customer. With over 1.88 billion existing websites and around 252,000 new websites getting created every day worldwide, online businesses are on the ascent. In the modern internet-powered digital era, conversion-optimized website designs, along with result-oriented email marketing, can help to establish a global brand with ease.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Weekly Roundup: Hike in DA, DR Rates Brings Cheers to Government Employees.

Deep Focus specializes in the art of email marketing and web designing by leveraging its talent pool, which entails experienced industry professionals. It offers a one-stop solution to all things digital. From dynamic website creation to running profitable email and digital marketing campaigns, it takes a comprehensive approach to brand building. Empowered by technical experts, marketing professionals, and support teams, Deep Focus has helped small business owners, solopreneurs, corporate giants, entrepreneurs, freelancers, SMEs, and NGOs to fulfil their dreams. The Mailchimp Experts have trained individuals and organizations on several aspects of email marketing. Regardless of whether your search is for sophisticated web solutions including WordPress Website Design services, Website Customization, PHP Powered Web Application Development, Custom Quotation System Development, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, or SEO, Deep Focus will address all your needs.

The website development plan includes a domain name, 5 premium templates, 10 Pages custom designed as per content, and a website hosting server at a very nominal fee of $800. As the best Email Marketing Agency in India, it offers 10 keywords ranking, monthly blogs, on-page optimization, and backlinks at a mere $300. The $200 email marketing package includes Mailchimp Account Setup, Template Designing, Campaign Setup, and Reporting.

Also Read | SL vs BAN, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Leveraging the real potential of email marketing requires professional expertise that is offered by the top email marketing agencies in India. Establishing yourself as the best in the industry is far from easy. Deep Focus has multiple accolades to back this claim. It is proud to have achieved the Mailchimp Pro-Partner Status, Email Automation Certification by Mailchimp, Gold Medal for Best Email Campaign of 2021, and Notable Networker Award by BNI. With a vision to digitally support individuals and organizations, it strives for excellence.

Click https://deepfocus.in/ to explore more.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)