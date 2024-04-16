Defence MSME Players Converge at Yashoboomi Dwarka to Power Make in India: HAL, DRDO, OFB Teams to Attend AeroDef India from 18-20 April 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 16: India's Premier Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Exhibition, AeroDef India 2024, in its 4th edition is set to take place in New Delhi from April 18-20, 2024 - Organised by Sustainable Development Leaders Council (SDLC), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable manufacturing and equitable growth Aerodef's New Delhi edition will aim to support the sourcing needs of the new UP Defence Corridor.

The high focus on self-reliance and boosting domestic defence production is leading to a heightened focus on strengthening supply chains and ensuring that innovation at MSME's is aligned with the needs of defence OEM's to assist manufacturers in sourcing components, input materials, assemblies, and sub-assemblies from the burgeoning defence MSME sector in India. Such interactions do encourage a lot of R&D which in general remains a challenge for smaller enterprises.

"AeroDef India 2024 provides a unique platform for both Indian and international aerospace and defence equipment manufacturers to procure raw materials, components, sub-assemblies, and finished products," said Dr Sukhjinder Singh, Founder & President of the Sustainable Development Leaders Council. This event also offers MSMEs the opportunity to showcase their capabilities, skills, and manufacturing expertise to OEMs, strategic partners, and PSUs.

The previous three editions of AeroDef India brought together over 100 MSME's eager to supply to Defence Manufacturing units, including PSUs, OFBs, Indian and international private manufacturers. This year's event expects an even more robust turnout, with a diverse visitor profile comprising Procurement, Supply Chain, Materials, Production, and Subcontracting heads from DPSUs like HAL, BEML, and DRDO, as well as Indian private players such as Tata Advanced, Aditya Birla Group, Kalyani Group, Godrej, L&T, Reliance, and international majors like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

The exhibiting profile of AeroDef India 2024 encompasses a wide range of specialties, including but not limited to Speciality Materials, Composites, Alloy Sensors, Controls, Instrumentation, Automation & Robotics, Design Engineering & IT Solutions, Electronics Components, Semiconductors & Deep Electronics Solutions, Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)Testing, Simulation, Prototyping, Engineering & Processing, Casting, Forging, Sheet Metal, Forming, Component Manufacturer & Suppliers, Other Tools & Suppliers (Like Fabric and glass).

For more information about AeroDef India 2024 and to inquire about participation, please contact Harsh Pawar, Project Manager, Sustainable Development Leaders Council, via email at harsh@aerodefindiaexpo.com.

The Sustainable Development Leaders Council is committed to driving sustainable manufacturing practices, clean energy transition, green supply chains, circular economy initiatives, and equitable growth in the Indian industry. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, SDLC aims to foster innovation and resilience while promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

