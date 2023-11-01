New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) of the Government of India has made significant strides in the Special Campaign 3.0 focused on Swachhata (cleanliness) and the disposal of pending matters.

This campaign was executed within the Department's headquarters and across its Attached and subordinate Offices, Autonomous Bodies, and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) located in various regions of the country, read the press release by The Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The objectives of this campaign were multi-faceted, aiming to minimize pendency, institutionalize cleanliness, strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms, train officers in records management, and digitize physical records for improved records management.

During the campaign, special attention was directed towards the field offices of DoHFW, with various activities carried out by these field offices.

To ensure the campaign's efficient implementation, regular reviews were conducted by Sudhansh Pant, Secretary (HFW), and Elangbam Robert Singh, Joint Secretary and Nodal Officer of Special Campaign 3.0, read the press release.

The progress of the campaign's implementation phase was diligently reported on the Special campaign for Disposal of Pending matters (SCDPM) portal (https://scdpm.nic.in) of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) by DoHFW.

The Department accomplished several noteworthy achievements during the period of Special Campaign 3.0, which ran from October 1 to October 31, read the press release.

During this period, DoHFW successfully disposed of 224 references from Members of Parliament (MPs) and addressed a total of 3,260 public grievances. Furthermore, an impressive 22,454 physical files were meticulously reviewed, and 8,621 files were systematically weeded out.

In addition to streamlining administrative processes, the campaign promoted cleanliness, with 1,787 Cleanliness Campaigns conducted by different offices of DoHFW, read the press release.

Another notable accomplishment was the freeing up of 35,268 sq. ft. of space for office utilization, a development that is expected to enhance the efficiency of the Department.

Additionally, the campaign contributed to financial benefits, with revenue totalling Rs 13,70,211 earned through the sale of scrap materials, read the press release.

The achievements under Special Campaign 3.0 underscore the Department's commitment to efficient governance, streamlined processes, and cleanliness, aligning with the government's mission to improve public services and enhance the overall well-being of the Indian population. (ANI)

