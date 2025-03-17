NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17: Derby Jeans Community (DJC), a leading denim lifestyle brand in India, has opened a flagship denim store with a tailor studio in Chennai - the first in Tamil Nadu to provide both ready-to-wear and handcrafted tailored jeans. The new store, located in Anna Nagar, was opened by actor Mr. Gautham Karthik on 16th March 2025.

In his comments, Vijay Kapoor, CEO, Derby Jeans Community, said, "With the opening of this first-of-its-kind Derby Jeans Community store, featuring Derby Tailor Studio, we will be providing our customers in the city with an unparalleled retail experience and personalised fashion. This flagship store embraces individuality, crafting jeans for all sizes, shapes, and skin tones with impeccable precision. Our master tailors bring artistry to life, sculpting each pair to fit like a second skin."

Kapoor added that Derby's denim, launched in 1994, has evolved into a statement of confidence, craftsmanship, and personal expression over the years, making world-class fashion accessible to all. "Derby Jeans is more than a clothing line; it's a community. It unites like-minded individuals who share a passion for excellence and a deep appreciation for their heritage. Together, it creates a space where cultural pride meets contemporary style, where ambition is ignited, and success is celebrated," he said.

As of 2024, Derby Jeans Community has over 55+ stores in Tamil Nadu. The company has aggressive growth strategies and plans to open additional 50+ stores in the next two years and expand operations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. "What began as a humble dream has now flourished into a movement--one that redefines fashion, quality, and community. Derby is more than a brand; it is a testament to passion, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of excellence," Vijay Kapoor said.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Derby Jeans Community opened its first store in 1994. It was founded by Vijay Kapoor, a first-generation entrepreneur. As of 2024, there are over 55+ stores located in Tamil Nadu.

Derby Jeans Community is defined by its core principles. The brand prioritizes authentic, durable, and stylish jeans, blending heritage with innovation. Master artisans ensure meticulous craftsmanship, creating bespoke, individual pieces. Derby Jeans Community drives innovation through advanced fabric technologies and design, offering modern comfort and style. Sustainability is central, with eco-friendly materials and ethical production. Beyond clothing, Derby Jeans Community cultivates a community valuing creativity and self-expression through denim.

