New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/ATK): Are you planning a trip to Dubai? Then Desert Safari Dubai and Dhow Cruise Marina must have been there on your bucket list.

But there are many myths around these 2 popular and exciting activities. Here we have busted the top myths about both of these activities so that you can pre-book these unmissable activities to make your Dubai trip a complete and fulfilling experience.

Dubai Desert Safari

1. Desert safari Dubai is unfinished without dune bashing

The first and foremost misconception about the Dubai desert safari is that it is unfinished without dune bashing in the Dubai desert, but this is not true. Going for dune bashing is completely your choice. If you do not enjoy the bumpy adventurous rides, you can simply reach the campsite directly to enjoy quad biking, sandboard camel rides, etc. In fact, dune bashing is not allowed for kids below 3 years, pregnant women, and elderly people with health conditions. There are plenty of other activities for people who do not want to go for dune bashing

2. Safari is only for adventure seekers

This is another myth that the Desert safari Dubai is only for adventure seekers; it is a family-oriented activity that provides you a wholesome and pleasant experience of the Dubai desert. You can completely skip the adventure part and enjoy a peaceful evening or night in the desert with friends and family relishing the elaborate dinner and getting lost in eye-catching belly dance or Tanura dance performances.

3. Every desert safari is similar

No, every desert safari is not similar. The experience totally depends on the time and type of safari. There is a range of options available like Morning safari, evening safari, overnight safari. There are group safaris and luxurious safaris, and extreme adventure safaris too. Choose the safari that most suits your expectations.

4. You'll never get back if you're lost in the desert

This is totally false. You are never left alone in the desert by your expert driver. The drivers of safaris are well experienced. They have a complete idea of the desert and where they take you. The driver takes complete care even when you get down on stoppages.

5. Desert Safari Dubai is expensive

Desert safari is available in a wide range of price slabs from a mere 120 AED person to 700 AED. You can choose any of these depending on your budget.

Dhow Cruise Marina

Another popular activity is witnessing Dubai's resplendent beauty from sitting at a Dhow cruise, enjoying some delicious meals, and live DJ. There are a few myths around the Dhow cruise as well. The most common of them is that Dhow cruise is expensive. It is not an expensive experience at all. If you are a solo traveler, a few hours on the Dhow cruise will cost you around $30, which is very reasonable for the kind of luxury you will witness on the cruise.

The price even includes dinner and live entertainment on the cruise, and you can see all the significant wonders of Dubai sitting on the magnificently beautiful Dhow.

So the bottom line is that at no cost should you miss this lifetime opportunity to experience the magical essence of Dubai in desert safari and Dhow cruise under any kind of misconception or misinformation. These are the two activities for which wanderlust from all over the globe land in Dubai.

