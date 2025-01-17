VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: Desi Tadka Music, an emerging Hindi music label known for its fresh and vibrant songs, has released its latest track, "Happy Happy." Sung by the versatile sensation, Jyotica Tangri and the energetic BIGLUV, with lyrics and music by the renowned Shabbir Ahmed, the song is a joyful celebration perfect for weddings and parties.

The label has built a reputation for delivering songs that resonate with a wide audience, and is dedicated to creating music that connects deeply with listeners. Whether it's romantic melodies, festive tracks, or high-energy anthems, Desi Tadka Music continues to bring something unique and exciting with every release. Their previous hits, such as "Bor Elo Re" and "In My Car" have become audience favorites, and "Happy Happy" adds to their lineup of memorable tracks. Upcoming releases like "Lamborghini" and "Haste Haste" promise to continue this trend, further solidifying the label's presence in the industry.

"Happy Happy" is a lively, upbeat tune designed to make you smile and get you dancing. The music video brings the song to life with colorful visuals and captivating performances, creating a vibrant atmosphere that matches the energy of the track. Jyotica Tangri, known for her impressive range and ability to bring songs to life, and BIGLUV, with his dynamic vocals, deliver an unforgettable performance. Shabbir Ahmed, a celebrated lyricist and composer with a string of Bollywood hits to his name, has once again crafted a song that blends catchy beats with fun, playful lyrics.

The music video stars Akriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna, former Splitsvilla season 15 winners. Set against the backdrop of a lively wedding, Akriti and Jashwanth's playful chemistry perfectly complements the song's theme. In the video, Akriti, as the bridesmaid, humorously persuades Jashwanth, the groom, to pamper her with gifts like an iPhone and Gucci accessories to make her happy. Their engaging performances and charming onscreen dynamic add to the video's appeal, making it a visual treat for fans.

Desi Tadka Music is also dedicated to nurturing and providing opportunities to budding talents in the industry, ensuring a platform for new artists to shine. This commitment is reflected in their consistent support for fresh voices and creative ideas, helping them carve a niche in the music world.

With its infectious rhythm and celebratory vibe, "Happy Happy" is the perfect addition to your playlist for this party season. Whether you're hosting a party, planning a wedding, or simply looking for a feel-good song to brighten your day, this track is sure to deliver and make you groove. Tune in now for "Happy Happy" on your favourite music platform!

Watch now - Happy Happy - Official Video | Akriti | Jashwanth | Jyotica | Shabbir Ahmed | Desi Tadka Music

