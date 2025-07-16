New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI): Despite the slowdown in consumption trends, the office space segment remains a major attraction for real estate developers.

The growth of retail consumption has slowed down due to a shift in consumption trends toward travel and high inflation in the mid-segment, according to a report by HDFC Securities.

The organised retail continues to maintain high occupancy levels, above 90 per cent in Tier 1 cities, due to stable demand from the fashion, food & beverage, and electronics categories.

The shift in consumer spending toward travel and experiences, along with inflation pressures on mid-segment consumers, is contributing to a more cautious outlook in this space, the report added.

The first quarter of Financial Year 2026 is shaping up as a strong quarter for India's annuity-focused real estate segment, with office spaces showing marked resilience compared to a cooling retail environment.

The sector continues to exhibit robust structural demand during Q1FY26, although Q4FY25 saw a decline due to approval delays and weaker EOI-to-sales conversion headwinds. Events like trade wars and market corrections impacted sentiment. However, Q1FY26 begins on a stronger footing.

Gross office leasing is steadily increasing, and vacancy levels are trending downward, driven by robust demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the BFSI sector, and flex-space operators.

Prime business districts--especially in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad--are witnessing annual rental growth of 5-7 per cent, signalling sustained occupier confidence.

The tightening vacancy rates in these micro-markets reflect a return of corporate demand and growing acceptance of hybrid office formats.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-compliant assets are also gaining traction, aligning with occupier preferences for sustainable real estate.

Developers with large annuity portfolios are positioned strongly, as they are likely to benefit from a mid-to-long-term consumption revival, despite current headwinds in the retail segment.

On the other hand, the residential segment experienced a strong rebound in Q1 FY26, driven by robust sales and resilient demand across mid-premium and luxury categories. (ANI)

