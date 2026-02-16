New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Cash use in India remains strong and currency in circulation has reached a record high despite the rapid rise in digital payments, mainly due to higher consumption, lower interest rates, and the replacement of Rs 2000 notes, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI).

The report said currency in circulation (CiC) touched a record level of around Rs 40 lakh crore for the month ended January 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.1 per cent, compared to 5.3 per cent growth in the same period last year.

Also Read | Disney Sends Cease-and-Desist to China’s ByteDance Over Seedance 2.0 AI Copyright Violations.

On an incremental basis, CiC increased by Rs 2.76 lakh crore so far this year, compared to Rs 88,517 crore in the same period last year, showing a significant rise.

According to the report, higher demand for cash is linked to increased consumption across both rural and urban areas. Lower interest rates have encouraged people, especially in rural areas, to spend more cash. At the same time, direct and indirect tax cuts have boosted consumption in urban areas, which has also contributed to higher demand for currency.

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on February 19 for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti? Know What RBI Holiday Calendar Says.

The report noted that while digital payments through UPI have grown rapidly and are substituting cash in many transactions, overall demand for money continues to increase due to rising economic activity.

It confirmed that there is an inverse relationship between UPI transaction value and demand for cash, meaning higher digital payments reduce cash usage in some areas, but overall consumption growth is keeping currency demand high.

Another major reason behind the rise in currency circulation is the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes.

These high-value notes have been replaced by lower denomination notes such as Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500, increasing the number of notes in circulation.

India's currency system continues to be dominated by paper notes, which account for 98.99 per cent of total currency value, while coins account for 0.98 per cent and the digital rupee (e₹) accounts for only 0.03 per cent.

To improve public convenience, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed banks on April 28, 2025, to increase the availability of Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes in ATMs.

The RBI has also instructed that 96 per cent of ATMs should dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes by March 2026, which is expected to further increase the supply of these notes.

The report also noted that gold imports are currently at their highest level since FY13. However, unlike earlier years when cash was used heavily to buy gold, this time people are selling gold and silver holdings to support household consumption, reflecting stronger financial activity.

The SBI report highlighted that while digital payments are growing rapidly, currency in circulation and ATM withdrawals are also rising due to higher consumption and note replacement, showing that both cash and digital payment systems continue to play an important role in the economy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)