New Delhi [India], May 17: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), Ghaziabad, in collaboration with The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, Dehradun, is proud to announce the prestigious Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar - 2025, which will take place on 5th July 2025 in Dehradun. This distinguished national-level event will celebrate excellence by honoring remarkable individuals and organizations from various domains such as education, engineering, social service, healthcare, public administration, and spirituality.

The Chief Guest of the award ceremony will be Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The Chief Guest for the Conference will be Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh. The Valedictory Chief Guest will be Acharya Balkrishna Ji, Founder Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar.

The event will also be graced by Shri Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Shri Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Forest and Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand, as Guests of Honor. The ceremony will witness the honorable presence of Mata Shri Mangla Ji and Shri Bhola Ji Maharaj, Founders of the Hans Foundation, Dehradun.

Prominent speakers at the event include Er. Narendra Singh, Former National President of The Institution of Engineers (India); Er. N. K. Yadav Ji, Chairman of IEI Uttarakhand State Centre; Er. Satish Kr Chauhan, Honorary Secretary, IEI UKSC; and Er. H. K. Upreti Ji, Retired Head of Department, PWD Uttarakhand, along with many eminent academicians, social reformers, and professionals from across India.

At the Devbhoomi Rastriya Ratan Puraskar - 2025, we will facilitate and honor outstanding achievers from a wide spectrum of fields who have made remarkable contributions to society and the nation. This includes eminent doctors and healthcare professionals excelling in medical research, hospital leadership, Ayurveda, and pharmacy; visionary engineers and technocrats pioneering innovations and advancing technical education; dedicated social workers and philanthropists committed to grassroots upliftment and social reform; and inspiring educationists and researchers leading transformative change in schools, colleges, and universities. We will also recognize revered spiritual leaders, yogis, and jyotishacharyas who preserve and promote Indian culture, spirituality, and wellness. Distinguished corporate leaders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and social responsibility will be felicitated as well. Additionally, outstanding institutions in education, engineering, and rural development will be acknowledged for their exemplary contributions. Special awards will highlight the achievements of women empowerment champions, young achievers, environmental warriors, and pioneers of digital transformation, ensuring a comprehensive celebration of excellence across all sectors of society.

The event is being organized under the leadership of Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, National President of ISRHE Charitable Trust, Ghaziabad, and Er. N. K. Yadav Ji, Chairman of IEI Uttarakhand State Centre.

Set in the divine land of Devbhoomi - Uttarakhand, this national celebration aims to honor those who have made exceptional contributions to the progress and development of India through their vision, dedication, and service. It promises a convergence of thought leaders, changemakers, and inspiring personalities.

