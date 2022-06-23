Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] June 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DevOps Enabler & Co. today announced it has joined GitLab's Partner Program as Professional Services Partner. GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project.

This strategic relationship allows DevOps Enabler & Co. to offer GitLab solutions to its clients to fulfil their DevOps strategy by integrating GitLab's complete DevOps platform into their client's existing environment while helping them build a faster, more efficient release and automated build cycle. The client will have the ability to manage their source code, efficiently build CI/CD pipelines and manage security. As an ISO 27001:2013 certified organization, DevOps Enabler & Co. provides top-notch DevOps services to start-ups and large enterprises. Its DevOps services include DevOps consulting, DevOps automation, DevSecOps, and DevOps staffing services to help SMEs to scale up their operations and provide them with cloud migration, enablement, and migration of their applications to containers. "GitLab is excited to build a relationship with DevOps Enabler & Co," said Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab. "The strength of our partner ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region will be key in helping customers achieve their software delivery and digital transformation goals." "We are excited about this strategic partnership with Gitlab," as explained by Santhosh George Varghese - Head of Professional Services at DevOps Enabler & Co. "Gitlab's Single Application DevOps Platform integrated with our expertise of migrating and implementing DevOps solutions in a vendor-agnostic cloud or on-prem environment will enable us to provide the best solutions. Our customers can achieve their organizational goals of better ROI faster, Cost Reduction and reduced time to market." For more information on DevOps Enabler & Co., visit https://devopsenabler.com/gitlab-certified-partner/.

