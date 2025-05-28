PNN

New Delhi [India], May 28: Indian philosopher and spiritual researcher Devrishi has announced the launch of 'Svaryam', a comprehensive sonic wellness initiative that combines Vedic mantra traditions with evidence-based mental health approaches, including neurophysiological assessment tools.

Developed under the aegis of the Sanatan Wisdom Foundation, Svaryam aims to reestablish sound as a scientifically validated modality for emotional and psychological well-being. The platform integrates sacred acoustics with biometric technologies like Electroencephalography (EEG) and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) to study and monitor the impact of mantra-based therapies.

Devrishi, founder of Svaryam and the Sanatan Wisdom Foundation, during the official announcement in New Delhi (Image courtesy: Foundation)

In a statement, Devrishi said, "Sound is not merely a form of art. It is consciousness in vibration. Svaryam is designed to bring people back to their inner stillness using the precision of Vedic mantras and the lens of modern science."

Svaryam's structure includes:

-Sonic Retreats: Immersive sessions organized in natural locations, combining mantra recitations with time-based raga therapy. These include Naad Yagyas, the first of which will take place on International Yoga Day (21 June 2025), featuring 51 Vedic priests performing synchronized chants.

-YouTube Broadcasts: Daily streaming of healing music synchronized with biological rhythms, alongside lectures on Naad Vedanta and Sonic Philosophy by Devrishi.

-Svaryam Mobile App (Launching Soon): A free, user-personalized meditation tool that will offer guided mantra sessions tailored to needs like stress, sleep, and focus. The app will also include inner journaling and Tapasya tracking tools to help users document their personal growth and meditative discipline.

The platform is supported by research from the Nada Yoga Research Institute (NYRI). Clinical validation efforts are underway in partnership with institutions such as AIIMS, the Ministry of AYUSH, and the World Health Organization (WHO), with early results indicating positive outcomes in areas like stress reduction and mental clarity.

In addition to its scientific focus, Svaryam maintains a strong cultural dimension, offering a curated spiritual calendar of sound events based on lunar phases, including Ekadashi, Purnima, and Amavasya, where raga-aligned mantra programs are broadcast live.

The core team behind the initiative includes Sadhana Pandey, Co-founder and Cultural Program Director, and Vyomkesh, Director of Strategic Collaborations. The visual representation of Svaryam's practices will be overseen by noted Telugu cinematographer Madhusudhan Kota, who is working on documenting the project's upcoming rituals, retreats, and community programs.

The official website www.svaryam.org is now live, and daily YouTube broadcasts will begin in July 2025. The app is expected to be available on Android and iOS platforms by August.

For further details or media enquiries, contact:Sanatan Wisdom Foundation | info@svaryam.org

