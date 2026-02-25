NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 25: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has launched the Varian Edge® Radiosurgery System with Hyperarc Technology, strengthening its advanced cancer care capabilities and expanding treatment options for complex and hard-to-reach tumours.

The introduction of the Varian Edge® system marks a significant milestone in radiation oncology, combining precision and advanced motion management to deliver highly targeted radiation therapy while minimising exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The technology enables doctors to treat tumours even as they move during breathing, ensuring consistent accuracy throughout treatment.

The platform also supports advanced motion-management techniques such as Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH), which is particularly beneficial in left-sided breast cancers by helping reduce radiation exposure to the heart. Its enhanced imaging clarity further strengthens precision in abdominal, liver, lung, gastrointestinal and genitourinary tumours, where internal organ movement and gas interference can otherwise impact treatment accuracy.

A key clinical advantage of the Varian Edge® platform is its ability to treat multiple metastases in a single session, often reducing overall treatment time to less than one-third of conventional LINAC or SRS treatments. The system's synchronised movement of the radiation beam and treatment couch allows for continuous, precise radiation delivery, resulting in fewer radiation "hits" and improved patient comfort.

Dr G.K. Jadhav, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, noted, "The Varian Edge platform gives us a sharper and more versatile tool to manage a wide spectrum of tumours from tiny lesions to large, complex cases, even in challenging locations. It meaningfully expands our treatment options and enhances clinical outcomes."

Dr Sapna Manocha Verma, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, added, "What sets apart this technology is the radiation beam continuously tracks and adjusts to the tumour's position, even as it shifts during breathing, while surrounding healthy tissue is carefully protected. The platform also supports advanced motion-management techniques such as Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH), which is particularly beneficial in left-sided breast tumours and in select liver and lung tumours. For patients, this translates into shorter treatment times, fewer side effects, and faster recovery."

Dr Robin Khosa, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "The Varian Edge® Radiosurgery System with Hyperarc Technology represents a major advancement in precision radiation therapy. Its ability to track tumours in real time and deliver radiation with submillimetre accuracy allows us to treat complex cases including multiple brain metastases and tumours previously considered difficult or untreatable with greater safety and confidence."

The launch was also marked by the presence of Dr Mano Bhadauria, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology; Dr Aditi Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals; and Dr Devashish Tripathi, Senior Consultant in Radiation Oncology at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

The system is particularly impactful in treating tumours located in delicate or hard-to-reach areas, where precision and motion management are critical. Enhanced imaging quality, sharper resolution, and improved accuracy enable clinicians to reduce treatment margins, safely deliver higher radiation doses when required, and potentially improve cure rates while lowering normal tissue toxicity.

With the launch of the Varian Edge® Radiosurgery System, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals continues to reinforce its commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with deep clinical expertise. Backed by a multidisciplinary team of oncologists, neurosurgeons, physicists, and radiation specialists, the hospital remains focused on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in cancer care ensuring better outcomes, fewer side effects, and more time for patients to focus on living.

About Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, India's first JCI accredited hospital, is a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. Commissioned in July 1996, it is the third super-specialty tertiary care hospital set up by the Apollo Hospitals Group. Spread over 15 acres, it houses 57 specialties with more than 300 specialists and more than 700 operational beds, 19 operation theatres, 138 ICU beds, round-the-clock pharmacy, NABL accredited laboratories, 24-hour emergency services and an active air ambulance service. Apollo Hospitals Delhi has the leading programme in kidney and liver transplant in the country. The first successful paediatrics and adult liver transplants in India were performed at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. The hospital is at the forefront of medical technology and expertise. It provides a complete range of latest diagnostic, medical and surgical facilities for the care of its patients. The Hospital has introduced the most sophisticated imaging technology to India with the introduction of 64 slice CT and 3 Tesla MRI, Novalis Tx and the integrated PET Suite.

In a groundbreaking advancement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has recently introduced the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, revolutionizing brain tumor treatment across South Asia. This state-of-the-art technology offers a non-invasive alternative to traditional brain surgery, promising improved patient outcomes and comfort. Backed by the experience and expertise of Radiation Oncologists and technical team, Indraprastha Apollo also brings the revolutionary RADIXACT - X9 that combines imaging and treatment delivery to precisely target a wide variety of Cancers.

Indraprastha Apollo has pioneered the concept of preventive health check programmes and has created a satisfied customer base over decades. The Hospital has been consistently ranked amongst the best 10 hospitals in India by The Week survey for the past few years.

Hospital website - www.apollohospitals.com/hospitals/apollo-hospitals-delhi

