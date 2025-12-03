PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: After 10 years of planning and 5 years of waiting for official trademark registration, Delhi Fashion Week 2025 - Season 1 finally debuted in a historic and long-awaited launch at YMCA Tourist Hotel, Connaught Place. Organised by Delhi Fashion Club in association with VOY Media & Events, the event was backed by two major national institutions -- Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, and the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI). The celebration was further supported by Meghalaya Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, reinforcing Northeast India's growing significance in the national creative ecosystem.

Also Read | 'Weak Sauce': Quentin Tarantino Disses Paul Dano's Performance in 'There Will Be Blood' in His List of Best Films of 21st Century; Internet Reacts!.

The event showcased India's cultural excellence, sustainable fashion narratives, and women-led empowerment under the guiding theme "Naari Shakti: Weaving Viksit Bharat." Designers, artisans, institutions, influencers, and cultural representatives from across the country gathered for what is now recognised as a turning point in India's fashion landscape.

The show was artistically directed by Celebrity Fashion Director Harshit Dhingaun, Founder & Chairman of Delhi Fashion Club, and an influential creator with 300k+ subscribers on YouTube as THEVOY (Voice of Youth). With over 18 years of industry experience, Harshit has long envisioned a platform that provides high-value branding, recognition, and industry exposure at an affordable cost -- enabling startups, aspiring models, and emerging designers to evolve into strong brands. For him, Delhi Fashion Week represents a revolution rather than just a production, designed to democratize fashion opportunities for young Indian talent. During the event, he launched the International Delhi Fashion Awards (IDFA), honouring more than 30 artists, designers, influencers, NGOs, handloom contributors, and fashion associations for their outstanding cultural and creative impact.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Report and Playing XI: Temba Bavuma Opts To Bowl, South Africa Announces Three Changes As India Remain Unchanged.

The opening ceremony was attended by respected dignitaries, including Chief Guest Miss Sabrella Marak (MCS), Additional Resident Commissioner, Meghalaya House, Sarita Duhan (Executive Director, FDDI Rohtak), Prashant Kumar (Director of Publicity, FDDI), Shashank (Designer, NFDI), and senior representatives from Meghalaya Tourism. Also present was Delhi Police's celebrated officer Mrs Kiren Sethi, popularly known as Lady Singham, who is recognised for her work in women's safety and empowerment.

The event began with lamp lighting and special felicitation of contributors shaping India's textile ecosystem. Meghalaya's cultural brilliance was reflected through the work of Iaishah Rymbai, Founder of Eri Weave and former Shark Tank India entrepreneur; designer Batkystlin Mawtoh; and Garo weaver Lakme Marak, supported by her design collaborator Ernieford. Their collections in Eri Silk and Mulberry Silk celebrated the soulful identity of Meghalaya's weaving traditions.

During DFW, Event witnessed Delhi Fashion Summit - Season 1, which welcomed artisans, entrepreneurs, and leaders for vital discussions on sustainability, handloom startups, women's empowerment, and tribal weaving communities. Meghalaya's grassroots weavers shared moving testimonies about the role of weaving in transforming rural livelihoods.

The FDDI Naari Shakti Show honoured powerful women across age groups, with mature women confidently taking the runway to promote inclusivity. Kamari by Kajal Verma added glamour with her elegant gown collection.

A major attraction was the Viksit Bharat Sutra - Khadi Showcase, led by Celebrity Designer Rosy Ahluwalia, followed by a modern fusion-Khadi line by FDDI's designer team.

The highly anticipated International Reinvent Northeast Showcase highlighted the cultural depth of Northeast India. The segment featured the Bodoland Handloom presentation by Anita Daimari and Laijou Brahma, whose authentic Bodo motifs, intricate patterns, and traditional silhouettes celebrated Bodoland's textile lineage with pride.

This was followed by the Meghalaya Grand Showcase, presented during the International Reinvent Northeast segment and sponsored by Meghalaya Tourism, Government of Meghalaya. The showcase opened with a soulful live performance by the SKUBO Band, led by Peter from Garo Hills. The runway then featured Garo handloom ensembles by Lakme Marak and her team Ernieford, followed by the Khasi & Jaintia Eri Silk line by Iaishah Rymbai (Eri Weave). The segment concluded powerfully with International Fitness Icon Annu Marbaniang as the showstopper, leaving the audience captivated.

The Pre-Finale showcased a dramatic couture line by Celebrity Designer Ashfaque Ahmad, featuring intricate handwork and regal silhouettes. The Grand Finale, presented by the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (Bhasha Bharat), showcased exquisite Bhagalpur Silk Sarees. Mrs. Universe Oceania 2025, Archana Niranjan, graced the runway as the finale showstopper.

In his closing address, Harshit Dhingaun reaffirmed Delhi Fashion Week's mission of strengthening Indian handloom, promoting artisan livelihoods, empowering women creators, and supporting India's fashion economy aligned with Vocal for Local, Skill India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, and the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

Delhi Fashion Week - Season 2 is officially scheduled for March 2026, with registrations for designers, models, artisans, institutes, and brands opening on 18 December 2025.

For updates and announcements, follow https://www.instagram.com/delhifashionclub

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)