Guwahati, February 7: The Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. The first prize winner of the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. It must be noted that Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. Participants are advised to carefully check their ticket numbers once the results are officially released, as prizes are awarded strictly based on matching ticket numbers and series.

Winners must preserve their original lottery tickets, as damaged or torn tickets may be rejected during the prize claim process. Prize winners are required to submit valid identity proof along with the original ticket at authorized Nagaland State Lottery offices to claim their winnings. The lottery department usually provides a fixed time period within which prizes must be claimed, failing which the amount may be forfeited. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-741 Lottery Result of 07.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Live Streaming

Apart from the first prize of INR 1 crore, the Dear Lucky Saturday lottery also offers several second, third, and consolation prizes, giving participants multiple chances to win. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of February 7 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Lottery enthusiasts are advised to rely only on official sources for result verification and avoid misleading or unofficial websites. Stay tuned for the latest updates and the complete winners list of Saturday’s lucky draw.

