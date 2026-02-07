New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) busted an international oil cargo smuggling racket through a complex sea-air coordinated operation on February 6, officials said here on Saturday.

According to the ICG, the syndicate was involved in smuggling large volumes of cheap oil and oil-based cargo from conflict-ridden countries and transferring it mid-sea to motor tankers in international waters for profit. The racket was being operated through a network of handlers based in multiple countries, coordinating the sale and transfer of cargo between sea-going vessels.

Three vessels were intercepted by Indian Coast Guard ships about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on February 5. Following sustained rummaging, verification of documents, corroboration of electronic data onboard the suspect vessels, and interrogation of crew members, ICG specialist boarding teams established the chain of events and the modus operandi of the smugglers.

The Coast Guard said its technology-enabled surveillance systems initially detected a motor tanker engaged in suspicious activity within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, prompting a detailed digital investigation. Further data pattern analysis of vessels approaching the tanker identified two additional suspect vessels involved in the illicit mid-sea transfer of oil-based cargo, thereby evading significant duties owed to coastal states, including India.

On February 5, ICG specialist teams boarded the vessels and verified the digital evidence, which led to their apprehension. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vessels frequently changed their identities to evade law enforcement agencies of coastal states. The vessel owners are reportedly based in foreign countries.

The vessels are likely to be escorted to Mumbai for further investigation and handed over to Indian Customs and other law enforcement agencies for necessary legal action.

The Indian Coast Guard said the operation, initiated through digital surveillance and enforced by its expanding maritime presence, once again underscores India's role as a net provider of maritime safety and an enforcer of the international rules-based order. (ANI)

