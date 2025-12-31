New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has concluded 2025 with a series of strategic policy updates and digital reforms aimed at strengthening India's trade facilitation ecosystem.

According to a DGFT press release, the year was marked by the institutionalisation of formal consultations and the expansion of digital platforms to enhance the ease of doing business for Indian exporters.

Throughout the year, the department focused on aligning the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 with evolving domestic and global requirements, ensuring a streamlined process for the issuance of authorisations and the rationalisation of trade measures.

Policy transparency remained a central pillar of the year's achievements as DGFT amended the Foreign Trade Policy to introduce Paras 1.07A and 1.07B. These amendments institutionalised formal consultations for future policy changes, ensuring greater stakeholder engagement.

Additionally, the department issued several notifications to align India's Import and Export Policy Schedules with updates to the Customs Tariff and Finance Acts of 2024 and 2025. This regulatory coherence was supported by the restoration and alignment of RoDTEP benefits for Advance Authorisation holders, Special Economic Zones, and Export Orientated Units.

Significant sectoral updates were introduced to stabilise domestic markets and support specific industries. The DGFT launched the Diamond Imprest Authorisation to assist the gem and jewellery sector and extended the "free" import policy for key pulses. Regulatory adjustments were also made regarding synthetic knitted fabrics, urea, platinum, and sensitive food commodities.

Furthermore, the export of wheat to Nepal and broken rice to Senegal was permitted, alongside the facilitation of essential supplies to the Maldives under neighbourhood commitments. In a move to support quality compliance, the export obligation period for Advance Authorisations containing inputs under Quality Control Orders was brought on par with regular authorisations, removing the previous 180-day restriction.

The year 2025 also saw the expansion of the "Source from India" directory on the Trade Connect ePlatform, which now includes exporters with a minimum turnover of USD 100,000 in any of the past three financial years.

To further streamline testing and certification, the pilot phase of "Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu" was launched. This unified digital platform integrates accredited testing and inspection agencies, providing exporters with centralised access to lab services. The system aims to reduce dwell time and improve transparency through real-time visibility of laboratory operations.

Digital reforms continued to build upon the IT system revamp initiated in 2020. Key measures included the online redemption facility for EPCG licences and the introduction of a digital facility for exporters to correct unutilised duty-free import authorisations.

The DGFT also addressed strategic security by updating the SCOMET list, reflecting international best practices and proposals from the Wassenaar Arrangement. These combined efforts across policy and technology have focused on end-to-end automation and improved service delivery to simplify cross-border trade operations for the Indian business community. (ANI)

