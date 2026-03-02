VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2: DhaTvi Business Solutions Private Limited successfully launched its flagship quick commerce brand ZESTBOT at a grand event held at Trident Hotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad at 10:30 AM today. The platform was formally unveiled by the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, Telangana, Mr. Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

The launch was hosted by the Founders of DhaTvi -- Ms. J. Nagamani (Director), Ms. P. Chandu Sri (Director) and Mr. Srinivas M (Head of Leadership Team) -- along with their leadership team and supporters who played a key role in bringing ZESTBOT to life.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister appreciated DhaTvi's innovation-driven vision and its commitment to building an intelligent, accessible and inclusive digital commerce platform. He emphasized that technology today revolves around speed, scale and sustainability, and noted that ZESTBOT is stepping into a highly competitive quick commerce space with a strong focus on local empowerment.

He highlighted that e-commerce is no longer limited to metro cities, with nearly half of online commerce demand now coming from Tier1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Stressing the importance of inclusive growth, he stated that platforms like ZESTBOT can play a crucial role in strengthening MSMEs, local Kirana stores, and small retailers who form the backbone of India's economy.

During the event, the founders outlined the pressing challenges faced by neighborhood Kirana stores, restaurants and small retailers:

- High commission charges ranging from 20% to 40% imposed by major delivery platforms

- Forced discounts and hidden charges leading to unstable income

- Rapid expansion of dark stores offering 10-minute deliveries, affecting traditional shops

- Increasing vendor protests across India against unfair trade practices

- Thousands of families dependent entirely on daily store earnings for survival

- They emphasized that many small business owners are being pushed into gig roles instead of remaining independent entrepreneurs.

Ms. J. Nagamani, Director, said "ZESTBOT is our commitment to protecting and empowering small retailers who are the backbone of our communities. We believe technology should strengthen local businesses, not replace them. Through fair pricing, transparency and digital enablement, we aim to give them a sustainable future."

Ms. P. Chandu Sri, Director, stated "Our focus is on building an inclusive quick commerce ecosystem where Tier1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities receive the same digital access as metro cities. ZESTBOT is designed to ensure vendors retain better margins while customers enjoy speed, trust and convenience."

Mr. Srinivas M, Head of Leadership Team, added "We started as a small local initiative, and today we are proud to introduce ZESTBOT as a solution built from real ground-level understanding. Our mission is simple -- reduce high commissions, provide smart logistics support and create stable employment opportunities for youth across the Telugu states."

ZESTBOT has been introduced as a "Business's Quick Solutions" platform aimed at reducing dependency on high-commission marketplaces while ensuring faster deliveries, smart logistics, digital payments integration and fair opportunities for local vendors.

The Minister also spoke about Telangana's strong digital infrastructure, including widespread fiber connectivity acrossTier1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, enabling platforms like ZESTBOT to scale responsibly and inclusively. He encouraged healthy competition in the e-commerce sector to improve quality and consumer trust.

In his concluding remarks, he expressed confidence that DhaTvi Business Solutions could emerge as a major player in the evolving digital commerce ecosystem and potentially grow into a future unicorn from Telangana.

The event witnessed the presence of industry leaders, entrepreneurs and local retailers.

