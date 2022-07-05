New Delhi [India] July 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dhir & Dhir Associates conducted the 2nd Edition of India's First Virtual Legal Marathon, a 24 hours Research Lab on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance), which was flagged off with an inaugural ceremony on June 3 under the patronage of renowned industry experts and environmentalists and was successfully concluded on June 5, 2022, commemorating World Environment Day. With India's 1st dedicated ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Practice Desk, Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm has been time and again conducting various ESG-driven initiatives involving various stakeholders of India Inc.

This year the response was a staggering count of 700+ Registrations from around 100 Educational establishments. About 100 Students were shortlisted for the 24 Hour Marathon, and 30 Winners were acknowledged for their research submissions during the Marathon, given widespread recognition and they were felicitated with certificate of achievement. The initiative was registered as #OnlyOne Earth Action for 2022 for Celebrating 2022 World Environment Day, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and held annually since 1974.

Also Read | Deepika Connects with Her Roots in US, See How

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

With #OnlyOne Earth Action as the central theme, the Inaugural Ceremony included discussions with industry experts on topics like the Role of ESG and Sustainability Practices, Environment Restoration - A Dire Need, Relevance of BRSR for more responsible Non-Financial Disclosures, and analysis of relevant Case Studies. The panel discussion involved participation from eminent speakers like Manish Gupta, Group General Counsel, CK Birla Group, Prateek Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, TERI SAS, Tanishaa Mukerji, Actor and Environmentalist, Shukla Wassan, Independent Director, GE (General Electric) Power India Ltd, India Glycols Ltd and Others with a Special Address by Alok Dhir, Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates. The Inaugural Ceremony was Moderated by Sonal Verma, Partner - ESG, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The ceremony set the tone and plan for the 24-hour Research Lab, which involved a robust research activity across Case Laws Indexing, UN SDGs - Best Practices, and International Laws Research. Sonal Verma, Partner - ESG Advisory, Dhir & Dhir Associates, mentored the entire Marathon along with other team members.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow Says 'The Last Few Months Have Been Fantastic'.

"While the world is geared towards environment preservation and restoration, we did our bit in the form of the 2nd edition of this rigorous legal Marathon with massive participation from the budding lawyers of the country deliberating on various topical subjects related to ESG. Our youth is inherently driven by the desire to uphold environment consciousness practices and this platform offered the opportunities to enhance their knowledge along with exploring practical avenues globally to achieve this end. It is indeed stimulating and assuring to see the support of the young generation who have emerged as ESG warriors for the protection of the environment and to make mother earth a better place to live in for our future generation. I am sure we could not have celebrated World Environment Day 2022 any better than this," said Alok Dhir, Founder and Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

"The ESG Practice Desk is constantly engaged in activities and initiatives such as Planet People Program, ESG Almanac, ESG Survey etc. that evolve around the consciousness towards the environment, social and governance principles, which bind together various parts of the ecosystem, including the business community, the government, and the environmentalists. The virtual legal Marathon, a 24-hour research lab is one such initiative, which is aimed towards steering young lawyers to explore the ever-evolving practice of ESG in the legal realm and scale success in all avenues of personal, professional and social growth. We will actively strive to contribute more of such ESG-oriented dialogues across forums," said Poonam Bisht, Chief Executive Officer, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The 30 Winners have been offered internship positions at Dhir & Dhir Associates. In addition, a few winners would be placed as interns with Re Sustainability Limited, one of Asia's leading providers of comprehensive environment management services, as part of corporate participation in the ESG research Lab. Conclusively, the winners will receive an annual subscription to Lex Witness - India's 1st Magazine on Legal & Corporate Affairs and a Co-Authorship Opportunity with the ESG Team Members at Dhir & Dhir Associates.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)