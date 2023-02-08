New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/GPRC): This award was given to Shikha Aggarwal Sharma for improving the living standards of people. She has about 50 Franchises in India and abroad with the name "Shikha Agarwal Sharma Fat to Slim" out of which about 35 Franchise directors attended this grand event. The specialty of Shikha Aggarwal Sharma is that in today's run-of-the-mill life, people who are troubled by obesity and do not get time for exercise are troubled by various diseases such as slipped discs and knee pain. She teaches people the recipe to reduce their weight and stay physically fit with Indian spices available in the kitchen effortlessly.

On this occasion, Brijesh Goyal, founder of 'The Chamber of Trade and Industry', said, "We appreciate the work being done by Shikha Agarwal Sharma, and I think she will do better work as the president of "The Diet and Nutrition Council".

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Agitated Camel Bites Off Owner’s Head in Bikaner; Animal Tied to Tree, Beaten to Death by Angry Villagers.

In that august gathering, About 300 people from across the country and the world participated in the event including London, New Jersey, Netherlands, East Africa, America, California, and across the country from Pune, Assam, Bihar, Mumbai, Jammu, Srinagar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Bhopal Representatives from attended.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Nagpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)