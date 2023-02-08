Jaipur, February 8: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Bikaner where a camel was brutally beaten to death by angry locals after the animal killed its owner. The horrifying incident took place in the Panchu area of the district. The animal was tied to a tree by villagers who attacked it with sticks. The video of the brutal incident has gone viral on social media. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Thrashed, Forced to Drink Urine for 'Meeting a Girl' in Jalore; Six Detained.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Sohanram Nayak. The animal caught the neck of its owner in the jaw and bit off his head. The victim was thrown on the ground by the angry camel. Enraged over the incident, the locals caught the camel, tied it to a tree, and started hitting the animal in the head brutally. Animal Cruelty in Maharashtra: Man Kills Puppy for Defecating on His Residential Premises in Badlapur, Booked.

According to the village residents, the animal had gone mad and killed its owner. They said they allegedly killed him as it become a danger to the people. The injured animal somehow escaped captivity as it tried to run off after seeing another camel passing by. The camel however collapsed on the ground and succumbed to its injuries. Meanwhile, the police said that no complaint has been received so far in connection with the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).