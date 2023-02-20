New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/SRV): Francture Brands Pvt Ltd has recently done a sole tie-up for India together with its international business partners having more than 30 years of experience in oil trading. Francture Brands Pvt Ltd and its subsidiaries like Adaro Coal Energy Pvt Ltd and others will offer a wide range of oil and petrochemicals products from Russian producers such as Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) refinery part of Surgutneftegaz (SNG), Gazpromneft (GPN), Tatneft and Novatek. In addition to crude oil, Francture brands can offer a wide range of refined petroleum products such as motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and bitumen.

Presently Russia is one of the biggest oil suppliers to India and has replaced the likes of Iraq and Saudi Arabia to emerge as India's largest source of oil imports. India is the world's third-largest consumer of crude and depends on imports to meet over 85 per cent of its needs which is exactly what matches the Russian oil Industry. As per the data in January, Iraq was India's second-biggest source of crude with an average supply volume of 0.92 million barrels per day, followed by Saudi Arabia with 0.77 million barrels per day.

Also Read | Chinese Retailer Linked Online Superstore Surpasses Amazon, Walmart's Popularity in US.

According to Vortexa data, Indian private-sector oil refiners accounted for 47.3 per cent of Russian oil volumes imported into India in January alone. While public sector refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum do export fuels but most of their production is consumed in India as the demand in India is huge. The two private-sector refiners export a sizable part of their production worldwide. Owing to this beneficial business opportunity in India and Russia's oil and gas business, Francture Brands Pvt Ltd has collaborated.

The product list from several refiners which will be promoted by Francture Brands Private Limited across India: -

Also Read | ChatGPT Lists Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Kayne West As 'Controversial' Personalities.

1. D2 Diesel MT

2. M100 Mazut MT

3. Crude oil

4. En590 diesel MT

5. LPG MT

6. LNG MT

7. Jet fuel A1 BBL

8. Jet Fuel 54 BBL

9. REBCO BBL

10. ESPO BBL

11. LCO MT

12. UREA 46% MT

13. DAP MT

14. RON 92 MT

15. SN 150-SN500 MT

16. Fuel oil CST 180-280-380 MT

17. PETCOKE MT

18. Bitumen 60/70-80/100 MT

19. Industrial Methanol

20. Caprolactam

21. Ammonium sulphate

22. NP K 15x15x15

23. NK K 6x20x30+S

24. N-K

25. NKFU (NITROFOS)

26. Toluene

27. Benzene

28. Ortoxylene, paraxylene

29. Paraffin

Francture Brands Private Limited owned by Digant Sharma as the Chairman and Managing Director is into investment, brand expansion, franchise, software export, and more. Francture Brands Private Limited will expand the business with its partners by offering a supply of various oil-and petrochemical products as well as fertilizers from Russia.

For Business across India, you can contact us: -

Francture Brands Private Limited

Name - Digant Sharma

Mobile - +91-9920808363 , +91-9769999960

Email - ceo@francture.com , im@digantsharma.com

Web - www.francture.com , www.coalmines.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)