Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Serb Aviation Pvt Ltd, a rapidly growing player in India's aviation and aerospace services sector, has announced the appointment of distinguished entrepreneur and institution-builder Digant Sharma as its Advisor, effective from 7th January 2026.

The appointment marks a major step in strengthening the company's leadership ecosystem and accelerating its long-term vision for structured growth, investment, and global expansion.

About Digant Sharma

Digant Sharma is a renowned entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and social-impact leader with extensive experience across infrastructure, agriculture, technology, finance, CSR, and institutional development.

Over the years, he has been instrumental in conceptualizing, structuring, and scaling multiple large-scale ventures and social initiatives across India. Known for his visionary leadership and execution-oriented approach, he has played a key role in:

* Building sustainable business ecosystems

* Structuring large investment and funding models

* Developing public-private partnerships

* Driving national-level social and economic missions

* Creating digital, cultural, and educational institutions

He is widely respected for blending commercial success with social responsibility, focusing on inclusive growth, ethical governance, and long-term value creation.

Digant Sharma is also associated with multiple national development initiatives, agritech platforms, digital heritage projects, and financial inclusion programs, positioning him as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking scalable and future-ready growth models.

His appointment at Serb Aviation reflects his growing influence as a strategic leader in emerging sectors.

Strengthening Leadership for the Next Growth Phase

With his diverse multi-sectoral experience, Digant Sharma brings deep strategic insight and institutional maturity to Serb Aviation.

As Advisor, he will guide the company in:

* Formulating long-term business and expansion strategies

* Structuring investment and capital-raising frameworks

* Building national and international partnerships

* Strengthening governance and compliance systems

* Enhancing brand positioning and stakeholder confidence

* Mentoring senior leadership and management teams

His role will be central to shaping Serb Aviation's next phase of transformation.

About Serb Aviation Pvt Ltd

Serb Aviation Pvt Ltd is an emerging aviation services and solutions company focused on developing an integrated aviation ecosystem in India and abroad.

The company operates across key verticals including:

* Aviation consulting and operational support

* Aircraft leasing and fleet management

* Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) services

* Aviation infrastructure development

* Pilot and technician training

* Technology-enabled aviation platforms

With a strong commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence, Serb Aviation aims to become a trusted partner for airlines, logistics operators, and aviation stakeholders worldwide.

Focused on Investment and Expansion

Aligned with India's rapidly expanding aviation sector, Serb Aviation has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap. Under the strategic guidance of Digant Sharma, the company plans to focus on:

1) Infrastructure & Capacity Development

* Establishment of advanced MRO and hangar facilities

* Regional aviation service hubs

* Airport-linked infrastructure projects

2) Investment & Financial Structuring

* Attracting domestic and international investors

* Structured funding for fleet and infrastructure growth

* Development of PPP and joint-venture models

3) National & International Expansion

* Entry into new Indian and overseas markets

* Cross-border leasing and technical collaborations

* Strategic global alliances

4) Digital & Technology Transformation

* AI-enabled fleet monitoring

* Predictive maintenance systems

* Integrated operations management platforms

These initiatives are designed to build a scalable, resilient, and globally competitive aviation enterprise.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the appointment, Prince Solanki, Managing Director of Serb Aviation Pvt Ltd, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Digant Sharma as our Advisor. His deep experience in institution-building, investment structuring, and strategic growth will be invaluable in our expansion journey."

Accepting the role, Digant Sharma stated:

"I am honored to be associated with Serb Aviation at this important stage of its development. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build a strong, globally competitive, and future-ready aviation organization through structured growth, investment, and innovation."

Building a Future-Ready Aviation Enterprise

With this strategic appointment, Serb Aviation reinforces its commitment to professional governance, sustainable expansion, and long-term value creation.

The association of Digant Sharma is expected to enhance investor confidence, accelerate operational excellence, and strengthen the company's national and international presence.

As India's aviation sector continues its rapid ascent, Serb Aviation, guided by experienced leadership and visionary strategy, is well-positioned to emerge as a significant force in the global aviation ecosystem.

Serb Aviation Pvt Ltd

318 G 5 Building

Opp international airport

New Delhi

https://serbaviation.in

https://digantsharma.com

