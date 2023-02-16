New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Gujarat-based Auto-Tech Startup, Digital Car House is pioneering in the Automobile Sector, by connecting the car dealers and buyers over this online used-car selling & buying marketplace. This startup has been working towards achieving the goal of greater trust in the industry. These Platforms have made the buying and selling journey for users and it's completely effortless and hassle-free.

The startup was founded by Hitesh Mohkar and JagdishDaivat in 2022. Both are experienced, Hitesh Mohkar has experience in the education & tech industry of 12 years and is the founder of the ed-tech start-up Digital Class and JagishDaivat has 19 years of experience in Maruti True Value (Kataria). Digital Car House provides tech solutions for car dealers to sell their cars online and also buy them.

Also Read | Glimpses of the Splendid G20 India Cultural Performance in Lucknow That Showcased the Rich … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Digital Car House is a huge platform which connects buyers directly with the dealers that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. After Registration and using the free car valuation service, Digital Car House representatives will come to assess the condition of the car, validate its worth and propose the final deal offer. Buying a pre-owned car used to be a difficult and risky task. But the technological innovation, the experience has become incredibly simple and reliable. This technology allows second-hand cars to be explored through smartphones- just like shopping online.

Presently, Digital Car House offers services such as car washing, car dealing, service centers, purchase store, accessories, parts repair services, car studios, car decor & toning services etc to their customers.

Also Read | Tesla Fires Over 30 Employees for Planning To Form a Union.

It gives users complete control over their buying experience, as potential customers they can view a car online and buy it online/offline. Digital Car House has a free service for online valuation by which sellers can get approximate price online by just submitting basic car details and also generate comprehensive reports about the fully-inspected second-hand car. Here, the sellers can book a free car inspection at their comfortable time by the free visit of the executive. After an inspection, the team of Digital Car House contact sellers to offer the car price. Then customers can make their decision accordingly.

In Spite of Several Hurdles, it gradually grows and the used car market has sustained itself firmly. It has helped the sector become more professional and organized. Not only for the industry, but this has also led customers to enjoy multiple benefits, gain more trust and build transparency when buying used cars.

Every Vehicle at Digital Car House goes through a comprehensive inspection before it gets listed on the platform. This assures buyers that every car is in excellent condition and also provides the car insurance service to their buyers. Digital Car House is a relief for all second-hand car shoppers as it makes buying second-hand cars a more trustable and also seamless experience.

Startups like Digital Car House are seamlessly blending technology into their services to create a better, more organized and stable market. If more companies and brands start innovating this way, it is sure to have a significant impact on the second-hand car market. Digital Car House has launched many innovative features for the users to get a fabulous experience with the car model before visiting a dealer showroom. This Platform has made the process much faster and less stressful for both buyer and dealer. This platform aims that bring about transparency in the vehicle. "Currently, Digital Car House operates only the Ahmedabad but we have a vision that very soon is all over India. We are on a mission to launch soon the online auction software, car evaluation App and other services", said Hitesh Mohkar and Jagdish Daivat.

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)