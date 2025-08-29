VMPL

Barnala (Punjab) [India], August 29: In just three years since its inception, Digital Dalal has risen to prominence as one of India's fastest-growing digital marketing agencies, redefining the way brands, businesses, and artists connect with audiences in the digital era. With a portfolio that covers branding, digital campaigns, entertainment promotions, and technology-driven solutions, the agency has become a trusted partner for both established global companies and emerging businesses across diverse industries.

A 360-Degree Growth Partner

Digital Dalal's positioning as a full-service digital growth agency has enabled it to build long-term associations with global giants. Today, the company manages more than seventy-five crore rupees in ad spends and has delivered campaigns for over two hundred leading brands, including Great Hoster, Spotify, Warner Music, Apple Music, GoAuto, Live Nation, Believe, Famoso, and Paxmon Pharma. Its strong creative and strategic approach has also made it the go-to agency for over fifty leading artists, including Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, Arjan Dhillon, Prem Dhillon, Nimrat Khaira, and filmmaker Rupan Bal.

The agency's wide-ranging services cover every aspect of a brand's digital presence. In branding and strategy, it specializes in developing brand identity, positioning, and executing data-driven campaigns. Its digital marketing division offers expertise in social media management, search engine optimization, influencer outreach, online public relations, and reputation management. Creative and design services include graphic design, motion graphics, animation, and innovative advertising concepts. On the technology front, the company provides website and app development, automation systems, and AI-based solutions. In the media and entertainment space, it manages song promotions, film promotions, and digital content distribution, enabling clients to reach global audiences with impact.

Entering Cinema Marketing

The year 2025 marked a new milestone for Digital Dalal when the company collaborated with filmmaker Rupan Bal on his film Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Ni Aaunda, which released in theatres on August 22. Digital Dalal designed the official logo and intro video for Rupan Bal Films, signaling its formal entry into cinema branding and entertainment marketing. This achievement has positioned the agency as a creative force that can deliver beyond traditional brand campaigns, extending its reach into the cultural and entertainment industry.

The Visionary Behind the Brand

The story of Digital Dalal is also the story of its founder. Mr.Dalal, the agency's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of thirteen, selling corn on the streets of Punjab to support his family. While most saw only a vendor, he saw opportunities in understanding conversations, studying behavior, and observing how interactions influenced outcomes. By 2014, while still a student, he launched his first YouTube channel and began experimenting with digital content creation. Between 2015 and 2021, he went on to launch five startups, none of which succeeded commercially but each of which provided valuable lessons in branding, consumer psychology, and digital strategy.

In 2022, after a decade of learning, he launched Digital Dalal with a clear vision and a personal philosophy: Trust the Process. That philosophy has since become the backbone of the company, symbolizing perseverance, creativity, and performance-driven results.

The Road Ahead

Today, Digital Dalal employs more than fifty professionals with expertise across multiple digital verticals. The company has its roots in Punjab but is now expanding internationally, with operations extending into Canada, the United States, and other global markets. The long-term mission is to emerge as a worldwide leader in branding, marketing, and digital transformation, empowering brands and artists to not only grow but to create enduring legacies.

"We do not just build campaigns; we build legacies," says Mr. Dalal.

About Digital Dalal

Founded in 2022, Digital Dalal is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Barnala and Ludhiana, Punjab. The agency specializes in branding, digital strategy, creative design, technology solutions, and entertainment marketing. With a client base that spans industries and continents, Digital Dalal is known for its innovative, performance-driven, and client-focused campaigns.

Contact Information

Website: www.digitaldalal.com

Instagram: instagram.com/digital.dalal

Facebook: facebook.com/digitaldalalindia

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Digital_Dalal

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/digitaldalal

Phone: +91 98888 11160

