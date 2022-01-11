Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Founded in 2011, Hakuna Matata is a leading digital transformation solutions provider for Manufacturing, Distribution & Logistics firms. Hakuna Matata develops mission-critical business applications that enable enterprises to improve their operational efficiency and sales. They offer Industry 4.0 solutions that span across connected man, machines and materials, and digital supply chains, process digitization, and preventive maintenance solutions.

By deploying their easy-to-adapt customized solutions, manufacturing and logistics firms can stay ahead of rapidly changing market demands and gain a sustainable competitive advantage.

Hakuna Matata plans on utilizing the funds to build the digital solutions & frameworks to meet the increasing market needs & shorten implementation time and scale further. Funds will also be utilized to improve their IIOT product offerings to tap the Industry 4.0 global market.

Despite the huge benefits offered by Industry 4.0, IIoT & Digital Transformation adoption by manufacturing companies is still in its nascent stage. Manufacturing companies are finding it difficult to implement Industry 4.0 due to its complexity, multi-systems & technologies landscape and scarcity of digital talent. However, COVID-19 is pushing the manufacturing sector to increase its focus on digital transformation.

"With the ever-increasing need for digitization & automation for manufacturing enterprises, we are confident that our partnership with Hardcastle Petrofer will allow us to scale faster, owing to the synergistic skill sets of two firms that are passionate about the application of technology in manufacturing," said Gengarajan PV, CEO, Hakuna Matata Solutions.

Hardcastle Petrofer is an unparalleled combine of an Indian company and a German company both having served their respective industries for over half a century. They have made pioneering efforts during their long market presence in the Indian metal processing oils and chemicals supplying to key automotive and engineering industries. The excellence of its product range is the result of the Company's philosophy of Customer Focus, continuous improvement, and the dedication of its personnel.

"Investing in Industry 4.0 & IIoT is a no-brainer for manufacturing companies as it allows for significant benefits and efficiencies. From our own experience of implementing Industry 4.0 solutions, we know that companies will find great value in adopting this technology sooner than later. Hakuna Matata have demonstrated their deep knowledge in the sector through technology solutions delivered to their customers. I believe, pooling the passion, experience and talents of our digital ecosystem partners together, we will make a powerful combine," said Achal Jatia, Chairman, Hardcastle Petrofer Private Limited.

We are creating a unique Digital Ecosystem for IIoT technologies by investing in a number of potential non-competing Digital Technologies startups. Our investment in Hakuna Matata is an integral part of our Digital Transformation offerings, said Rajiv Vermani Director & CEO Digital / Automation, Hardcastle Petrofer Private Limited.

