Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 13 (ANI/ATK): DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife Ecosystem, today announced the launch of its offline exclusive neckband earphone - DIZO Wireless Power i and a smartwatch - DIZO Watch 2 sports i.

With the aim to expand the offline visibility and stance in the Indian market, the product will be available at prominent retail stores including Sangeetha, Poojara, PhoneWale and Spice Communication; and coming soon at Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales. The DIZO Wireless Power i will be available from today, whereasDIZO Watch 2 Sports i will be sold from June 02, 2022, onwards across top Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities including NCR, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Cochin and Coimbatore.

Working with Flipkart as their partner, DIZO has established a successful presence in the online market and has been working towards widening its focus on the offline stream since its inception. The brand has realme's support and brings seamless integration of its global supply chain synergized with local operational resources to meet varied needs of its consumers.

In terms of service, DIZO has remarked its presence across over 490+ centers in more than 460 cities across India. Built around the mission to offer Smart Tech Life for Every Different You, DIZO aims to break the clutter of tech similarities and offer solutions that are aligned to the needs of every different consumer. Urging its consumers to "Be Different", the brand wishes to offer technology that complements individuality of a consumer, empowers them, and becomes an extension of their respective personalities.

In line with the exclusive launch, Abhilash Panda, CEO of DIZO India quoted, "While contributing to the growth of smart wearables in India, I wish to thank all our consumers for showing trust on us and choosing our products. Led by Shantanu Singh, who is the Sales Director at DIZO India, we are extremely excited to now step forward towards the expansion of offline presence in India. Adapting the unique consumer buying behavior in India and building an ease of access for our esteemed consumers and providing feature rich solutions at utmost affordability will remain our priority."

Talking about the expansion strategy Shantanu Singh, Sales Director at DIZO India stated, "DIZO has become a brand among the millennials and Gen-Z, even before completing a year of its existence. We witnessed an enormous brand appeal among online shoppers and are confident that the people who prefer shopping offline will show equal love and support for us. The initial target is to wrap Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and later move towards achieving PAN India visibility."

"Selling things offline can be hard, but it is equally interesting as we can interact with consumers, show and explain our products in a more fascinating way, direct feedback and suggestions come complementary", he added.

The DIZO Wireless Power i

The DIZO Wireless Power i brings to you a stylish design in three trendy colour options - Classic Black, Yellow Black and Deep Blue. Further, it also flaunts DIZO's USP features - a large driver i.e. 11.2mm here, Bass Boost+ algorithm, dedicated Game Mode, longer playback time and realme LinkApp.

The soft TPU material ensures that the neckband feels soft and flexible on the neck, with 27.1g of weight silicon tips adding more to the comfort in longer hours of use. Embedded with Magnetic Fast Pair Technology, users can instantly answer calls and play/ pause music by separating/ clipping the buds. The Memory Metal ensures that the neckband earphone feels fresh every time you wear it.

Additionally, it features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for distraction free calls, dedicated Game Mode to offer upto 88ms super low latency. Housing a 150mAh battery, it offers upto 18 hours of playback time on a single charge and 120 minutes music playback in just 10 minutes of quick charge. It uses Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and there is also a dedicated button for smart controls. Using the realme Link app, users can personalize settings, customize touch functions, upgrade firmware, even adjust EQ (Bass, Dynamic, Bright), turn on/off Game Mode, and do a lot more.

DIZO Watch 2 Sports i

The DIZO Watch 2 Sports i will be available in Classic Black, Silver Grey and Passion Pink colour variants in glossy frame and offers a big touchscreen display of 1.69-in (4.3 cm), high brightness i.e. 600 nits, lightweight design (weighing only 41.5g), multiple watch faces and other health and fitness monitoring features. Users can customize their watch dial by choosing from among the 150+ watch faces. Further, there are 110+ sports modes that include almost every fitness regime. Swimming and other water sports are there as well as it is 5ATM water resistant. Using the DIZO App, the smartwatch can keep a track of weekly, monthly and annual activity data as well.

The DIZO Watch 2 Sports i offers SpO2, 24x7 heart rate and sleep monitoring, water reminder and sedentary reminder. It can also track the menstruation cycle of a woman and offer other smart and upgraded features such as reject calls with message/ mute calls, music control, camera control, find my phone, smart notification, alarm, reminder, step goal completion reminder and more.

Packed with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and 260mAh battery, it provides upto 10 days of standard usage and a standby time for up to 20 days.

Both the products come after passing through the rigorous realme TechLife quality assurance tests. Priced at INR 1,499, the DIZO Wireless Power i will be available at prominent retail stores starting from today. And, the DIZO Watch 2 Sports i, at just INR 2,599, will be sold from June02, 2022 onwards.

DIZO is a global technology brand and the first brand in the realme TechLife ecosystem. With its brand tagline - 'Be Different', DIZO promises to bring 'Smart Tech Life for Every Different You'.

Being the first realme TechLife ecosystem brand, DIZO comes with realme's support in 3 key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link. In terms of product categories, DIZO will focus on entering into Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories for its consumers.

